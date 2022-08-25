How to find The Turdis Dr. Who Collectible easter egg in Saints Row

The long-awaited reboot for the beloved Saints Row franchise is finally here. Of course, as many players would expect from such a title, the city of Santo Ileso is filled with all sorts of secrets and references to recognizable pop culture icons.

The most notable easter egg as of late comes in the form of the Turdis collectible that players have been noticing during their playthrough. Belonging to the famous Dr. Who franchise, the Tardis is arguably the most important artifact across the series due to its ability to transport the characters anywhere they would ever need to go.

However, as many fans may have noticed, Saints Row takes its iconic satirical spin on this structure with its representation of it taking the form of the Turdis. Rather than taking the form of a phone booth like the Dr. Who equivalent, the Turdis, as one might expect, takes the form of a port-a-potty.

Finding Saints Row's Turdis

The Turdis as it appears in Saints Row (Image via Deep Silver)

As many could figure out, the Turdis is not a collectible that players can pick up and take back to their base. Rather, this landmark is one of the many around the city that players will need to photograph. One of the many things players can do in this game while traveling around the city is take pictures of these landmarks.

Other games like Kingdom Hearts 3 have introduced collectibles in this fashion as well, so gamers should be more than acclimated to this variant of the common gameplay practice. Using the game's smartphone feature that the game's menu mechanic utilizes, players can also take snapshots of the environment.

They can look into the collectible's entry and find that the game will tell them that it can be found by heading to Escobarista. This is a coffee shop located in the Old Town West section of the game's main city.

Given the scale of the city, players may miss this location. To make the coffee shop easier to find, players will want to coast on the eastern border of the territory. Escobarista is found in the northeasternmost corner of the area. From there, it should be easy to spot the port-a-potty with glowing green windows on the front.

Once players reach the location that houses the Turdis, they will be free to take a picture of it for their collection. Players can do so from the game's photo mode that they can find on Saints Row's smartphone menu. After getting a picture of the landmark, it will be checked off of the list as well as saved in the album.

Sadly, this is the only interaction that players can have with the Turdis. Following its appearance in the fourth entry as a way to reach the north pole, many players may have expected further interaction with the landmark. However, this is not the case. Players can only take a picture of the Turdis and hang it up on a wall in their base.

