How to find a Torpor Sac in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

One of the staple mechanics returning in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is gathering materials for crafting items. This has remained a consistent mechanic throughout the franchise, so players should not be surprised to see it doubled down on for this expansion of content. In fact, more materials have been added as well.

One of the new materials in Sunbreak is the Torpor Sac. Fans of Monster Hunter World may be excited to see this item return. However, for newcomers to the franchise, this item may spark some concern initially. After all, who knows just how many of these you might need in the future.

Regardless, like a lot of other materials in Monster Hunter Rise, players will need to know where to get this item. Having access to or memorizing the relevant information can make finding this item in a pinch easier when the player's time of need arises unexpectedly. So, where can players expect this item to be found?

Item farming in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Before the player can begin collecting Torpor Sacs, it may help to know why they would even want to do so in the first place. These items are the core material in the Somnacanth armor set; they also have a part in the creation of sleep-based weaponry.

Monster Farming

The Great Baggi is one of the easiest monsters to farm Torpor Sacs from (Image via Capcom)

The Great Baggi monster will offer the highest chances of rewarding players who take them down with Torpor Sacs. While the base rate of obtaining this item is 32%, there are ways to increase these odds further. Players who are hunting the monster for a quest are granted an additional 30% to loot Torpor Sacs from its remains.

Furthermore, players using impact weapons or ranged weapons may want to target the monster's head, as breaking it adds an additional 20% chance to the drop. With this in mind, players grinding Great Baggi can fall into the rhythm of taking this beast down optimally and obtaining large amounts of Torpor Sacs in Monster Hunter Rise.

Players interested in tracking the monster down can find it in the Frost Islands. The Great Baggi is classified as a Large Monster, so players should exhibit caution when engaging them without the proper items and weapons. However, the monster is weak to the Fire, Water, and Thunder elements, and players should use these if they can.

Torpor Sac uses

Official imagery for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (Image via Capcom)

For completionists or players who really want to use sleep weapons in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, a total of 37 Torpor Sacs are required to craft all the recipes that require this item. Of course, players can use this item to craft two-plus pieces from the Baggi set, as well as an added bonus.

However, players considering the sleep style of play may want to know what some of the best items that can be crafted with this item are. Here, the crown goes to the Soporific Shellblade +. This weapon is part of the Great Sword Tree and deals sleep damage.

