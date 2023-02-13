How to find Unicorns and obtain Unicorn Hair in Hogwarts Legacy

When it comes to taming Magical Beasts in Hogwarts Legacy, Unicorns seem to be on everyone’s priority list.

While these creatures are quite popular amongst the Wizarding World's fans, locating and taming them in the RPG’s open world is much tricker than one expects.

It’s not everywhere that you will be able to come across a Unicorn in Hogwarts Legacy as they are found in only certain locations i.e., around their dens. Additionally, they are also one of the best ways to acquire Unicorn Hair in the title, which is one of the most valuable crafting resources present in the game.

The hair is used to upgrade items, making it a must-have for anyone who is looking to scale their character well as progress the narrative.

Today's guide will therefore go over where you will be able to find Unicorns in Hogwarts Legacy, how to tame them, and how to harvest their hair.

A guide to finding and catching a Unicorn in Hogwarts Legacy

Unicorns are one of the harder Magical Beasts to come across in Hogwarts Legacy. They are found near their dens, which are strewn all over the map. This means that you will have a fair bit of exploring to do to come across one in the game.

However, one of the more reliable spawn points for them will be in the region towards the Southeast side of the Forbidden Forest. You will frequently encounter Unicorns there and get multiple opportunities to nab them lest they escape you.

One of the best ways to be able to catch this beast is to use the Disillusionment spell, which will make you invisible and allow you to approach the Unicorn. This will prevent it from fleeing, and as you come close to it, you can use the Levioso spell to immobilize it by lifting it up in the air.

Now you will have ample time to open up your Nab-Sack and capture the Unicorn to automatically tame it in Hogwarts Legacy.

To be able to obtain the Nab-Sack, however, you will need to progress a fair bit in the story and complete the The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and The Loom quest. The item is a reward for the mission and you will have to complete it in order to be able to tame all the magical beasts in the game.

Obtaining Unicorn Hair in Hogwarts Legacy

Once you have captured a Unicorn, make your way to the Vivarium and place the beast there. Now, to be able to obtain Unicorn Hair from it you will need to pet it and get the resource as one of the drops.

By feeding and brushing magical beasts, you will be able to harvest crafting materials from them, making the Vivarium one of the best sources of Loom-related ingredients in Hogwarts Legacy.

Alternatively, you can even buy Unicorn Hair for 700 Galleons from the Brood and Peck Shop at Hogsmeade. It’s a rather expensive route and not something that players are advised to take up. As such, it's best to always harvest your resources from the Room of Requirement.

