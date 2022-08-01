How to find Vinegar in Digimon Survive

The newest game in the Digimon franchise, Digimon Survive, has finally hit the market for fans and newcomers alike to enjoy. Though the game provides a fresh experience for those with prior experience with titles in the franchise, there are still moments where it can test the patience of the coolest players.

One of these moments comes in the game's early stages when they find themselves exploring an abandoned school. Finding one of the abandoned classrooms, users will need to investigate an old desk that contains the spirit lamp item. This item is required to progress with the story, but there's a problem.

The desk containing the spirit bottle has been blocked off by sticky spider webs. Unfortunately, Agumon's fire isn't strong enough to clear the webs from the desk.

Fortunately, Ryo gives gamers a hint, stating that they can use vinegar to make sticky stuff much less sticky.

Where to find Vinegar in Digimon Survive

A player encountering vinegar in Digimon Survive (Image via Bandai Namco)

Given the strange nature of having to find an item as specific as vinegar in a game like Digimon Survive, Ryo is serious when he gives players this hint. Finding vinegar in the school is required to progress.

With this in mind, the hunt for vinegar can begin. But where can users expect to find this specific item?

Though it may seem like they have searched through the whole school only to have it end fruitlessly, the answer to this puzzle lies within the abandoned school. Gamers looking for vinegar will need to make their way to the schoolhouse's cafeteria. From there, they will be prompted to search the area.

Once they do so, readers must turn their attention to the locker in the far-left corner of the room. Once they find this locker, they will need to investigate it.

It is in this locker where the vinegar resides. Once players have it, they can make their way back to the classroom, which houses the web-coated desk.

After gamers use the vinegar on the desk, the webs will lose their stick and be thin enough for Agumon to cut through. After doing so, they will be able to take the spirit bottle.

While it may seem like just another item to add to a list of random items any gamer would pick up in Digimon Survive, the spirit bottle is different.

As they continue their expedition in this abandoned school, individuals will encounter their first boss fight. While it may seem like a massive difficulty spike is eminent, players with the spirit bottle can rest confidently as this item can be used during the boss fight as a way to deal bonus damage to the boss, making it more manageable.

To summarize, the process of finding the vinegar in Digimon Survive is simple. Users only need to make their way to the abandoned school cafeteria. After reaching their destination, search the locker in the left corner of the room to collect the vinegar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far