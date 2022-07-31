Digimon Survive boss guide: How to Defeat Dokugumon

Bandai Namco's latest game, Digimon Survive, is a curious amalgamation of visual novel adventures and tactical combat encounters. Players explore an unknown world full of danger, not knowing what lies around the corner. However, this tale is also one of friendship with its colorful cast of human NPCs and ally Digimon to depend on.

One of the many threats players will encounter is the hostile Digimon, including aggressive bosses. These creatures are powerful, and players will have to use everything at their disposal to take them down. This guide covers the very first boss fight faced in the game against the spider Digimon Dokugumon.

Battle Dokugumon and its minions in Digimon Survive to progress the story

Dokugumon is encountered in Part 1 of the game inside the abandoned school the kids find themselves in. Aoi, one of the game's characters, has been captured by the monster. The team must find a way to get her back by defeating Dokugumon and its minions. Before the fight starts, a cutscene takes place where the kids weaken the boss using a spirit lamp.

The fight occurs in a wide open arena, and as usual, players must strategically deploy their Digimon's positioning. Agumon and Labramon are key to the fight, so they must be kept alive to progress.

The boss spawns a distance away alongside two minions, in which case it is recommended to take them down one by one by outnumbering each foe. Digimon Survive emphasizes attacks from the back, which does a lot more damage to the enemy. Employ the wide open space strategically.

Dokugumon employs poison attacks and sticky webs, so Agumon's fire attacks should prove handy against the creature as well as the minions. Once the minions are dealt with, and Dokugumon's substantial health pool is brought down to a certain level, this will summon more minions.

However, a cutscene triggers where Agumon evolves into his next Digivolution. Note that this DIgivolution form is determined by the category in which Takuma's Karma is the highest.

If Takuma has the highest points in Moral Karma, Agumon transforms into Greymon. Similarly, the highest Harmony Karma transforms it into Tyrannomon, and the highest Wrathful Karma transforms it into Tuskmon.

Regardless of the form achieved, they are much more powerful than Agumon. March forward to take down the new reinforcements and lay a killing blow on Dokugumon, thus clearing the boss fight for Part 1.

What is Digimon Survive about?

A group of kids is transported to an unknown realm after visiting a shrine rumored to house the Kemonogami. With the looming threat of hostile Digimons around them, the protagonists must rely on each other and their allies to make it out alive.

The choices and interactions made by players will affect the flow of the story. Gameplay is turn-based, allowing players to think tactically before making a move.

Grab Digimon Survive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

