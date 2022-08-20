How to find Weapon Fusion Cores in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is a hit new sci-fi MMORPG that takes elements from blockbuster gacha games like Genshin Impact. Fans of this instant classic will discover that Perfect World's answer is extremely similar in how it handles combat, leveling, and monetization.

Players trying to grind their way to the top will discover that leveling up their character isn't enough to get ahead. They will also have to keep their weaponry in top form to stay powerful. To upgrade their most powerful tools, players must get a ton of fusion cores and use them frequently.

Earning Fusion Cores in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy @ToF_EN_Official Official Launch of



Search for Tower of Fantasy in your App Store, Google Play Store or visit our official website to download the PC version!

toweroffantasy-global.com



Bring your friends and let's



#ToF Official Launch of #TowerofFantasy , a shared open-world MMORPG. Download now!!Search for Tower of Fantasy in your App Store, Google Play Store or visit our official website to download the PC version!Bring your friends and let's #ToF gether!! 🎉Official Launch of #TowerofFantasy, a shared open-world MMORPG. Download now!!Search for Tower of Fantasy in your App Store, Google Play Store or visit our official website to download the PC version!🔻toweroffantasy-global.comBring your friends and let's #ToFgether!!#ToF https://t.co/5s1xQRJ5Hy

Tower of Fantasy players will find themselves up against countless enemies in the hostile world of Aida. If they want to keep up, they'll need to extract and apply Fusion Cores to strengthen their weaponry.

Fusion Cores come from duplicates of SR and SSR weapons. This means that players must have the rare SSR weapon in their inventory, then somehow acquire more of them.

SSR weapons are hard to come by, so getting more than one of them will be a tall order. Players will have to put in Special Orders and hope for the best when pulling for multiples of the same SSR.

Some quests will grant them an SSR weapon, but these will be few and far between. Players will be better off pulling for multiple SSR and using whatever they get to keep things strong.

If they miss what they need during a limited pull, Flame Gold will allow them to buy a single SSR that they need. This only works if they spend enough during the Banner event and can only be used during the limited time, so act fast.

Spending Fusion Cores in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy @ToF_EN_Official

There will be an optional update for



Scheduled Time: 06:00 (UTC+0), Aug. 18, 2022 (Time varies according to the store)



▷ We are sorry for any inconvenience.

▽ Certain bug fixes and improvements included. More details by clicking below: Dear Wanderers,There will be an optional update for #ToF soon.Scheduled Time: 06:00 (UTC+0), Aug. 18, 2022 (Time varies according to the store)▷ We are sorry for any inconvenience.▽ Certain bug fixes and improvements included. More details by clicking below: Dear Wanderers,There will be an optional update for #ToF soon. ▶ Scheduled Time: 06:00 (UTC+0), Aug. 18, 2022 (Time varies according to the store)▷ We are sorry for any inconvenience. ▽ Certain bug fixes and improvements included. More details by clicking below:

Tower of Fantasy players will discover that their Fusion Cores won't be easy to come by. But once they have them, they'll enjoy the benefits they confer onto whatever weapon they serve.

As soon as a player gets a duplicate weapon, it will transform into the Fusion Core that serves that tool. Duplicate weapons can only be used for the weapons that they are identical to, so players can't mix and match.

Fusion Cores are used in weapon leveling, but they're a little more powerful than the typical level-up materials. When a player has reached the limit of regular leveling, they'll have to use a Fusion Core to advance their weapon.

Just go into the Weapons menu and pick the necessary choice. Choose to upgrade the weapon, then navigate to the advancement tab on the left. It'll cost the player a sum of gold and the Fusion Core, but then the weapon will be advanced.

Advancing weapons is key to improving the one's power in Tower of Fantasy. Players need to gather all the Fusion Cores they can get to keep their weapons in top form. Just keep getting duplicate weapons and using their gifts to improve the SSR gear.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul