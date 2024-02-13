How to fish in Skull and Bones?

While setting sail through the vast seas, readers may be curious whether they can fish in Skull and Bones. Fortunately, the developer Ubisoft has added this essential function to the base game. However, fishing in Skull and Bones requires careful preparation, as capturing small prey is not simple.

Read on to learn more about fishing and the tips and tricks to follow for the same.

Catching fish in Skull and Bones

Catching fish in Skull and Bones involves aiming and shooting your cannon or Hunting Spear at them. Aim using the Left Mouse Button or Left Trigger (on the keyboard and controllers, respectively), and press the Right Mouse Button or Right Trigger to release/shoot at your prey.

If successful, the targeted fish will rise to the water's surface, ready for capture and harvesting.

Tips and tricks to fish in Skull and Bones

Your fishing experience in Skull and Bones can be greatly enhanced by following the set of tips and tricks:

Enabling Closed Captions : This trick involves abusing the game subtitles to better spot fish. Head to the in-game menu, navigate Settings and enter the Language sub-section. From here, enable the Subtitle Settings. When within range, the Gameplay Closed Captions will inform you of the presence of fish, making the process much easier.

: This trick involves abusing the game subtitles to better spot fish. Head to the in-game menu, navigate Settings and enter the Language sub-section. From here, enable the Subtitle Settings. When within range, the Gameplay Closed Captions will inform you of the presence of fish, making the process much easier. Using the Spyglass : Fishes can be easily spotted using your Spyglass. Equip the item using the R or Right Analog Stick button (on PC and console, respectively), and survey the area for fish.

: Fishes can be easily spotted using your Spyglass. Equip the item using the R or Right Analog Stick button (on PC and console, respectively), and survey the area for fish. Use Cannons to mass farm fish : Cannons have a larger area of effect when compared to the Hunting Spear. They also deal much more damage, making them ideal for gathering many fish in one go. Simply aim at your prey and fire to loot their corpses.

: Cannons have a larger area of effect when compared to the Hunting Spear. They also deal much more damage, making them ideal for gathering many fish in one go. Simply aim at your prey and fire to loot their corpses. Consider upgrading your ship: Upgrading ships is essential for progressing through Skull and Bones’ multiplayer campaign. This naturally extends into fishing as players can use an upgraded boat to better withstand attacks from more exotic prey. Always invest in your ship before seeking out new adventures.

You can also hunt down more exotic animals using the methods described above. Remember that larger prey is more likely to attack you and deal significant damage in return. As such, it is advised to take precautions before a hunt.

Skull and Bones is an action-adventure title from Ubisoft. The game has players sailing the seas as pirates, engaging in naval warfare in an epic open world of massive scale. The game is set to release on February 16, 2024, for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

For more news, guides, and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.