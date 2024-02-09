Skull and Bones best controller settings

Once you have embarked on your piratical journey, it is crucial to adjust the Skull and Bones controls for both keyboards and gamepad controllers. This vast and open-world game is replete with thrills, and you face challenges every step of the way while trying to survive. To ensure you're comfortable during your gameplay sessions, modifying the controls seems essential.

This article will provide the best controller settings to enhance your Skull and Bones gaming experience.

Skull and Bones best control settings for PC and Xbox to have an elevated experience

Skull and Bones includes various control settings that players can modify. In addition to the ready-made control schemes, they have the option to change game input mappings for both the gamepad and keyboard.

Skull and Bones mouse and keyboard settings

Skull and Bones keyboard and mouse settings (Image via Ubisoft)

Character

Interact : F (press)

: F (press) Move Forward : W (hold)

: W (hold) Move Back : S (hold)

: S (hold) Move Left : A (hold)

: A (hold) Move Right : D (hold)

: D (hold) Walk : Left Shift (hold)

: Left Shift (hold) Embark : Z (hold)

: Z (hold) Go to Helm Office: C (hold)

Shortcuts

Options : Esc (press)

: Esc (press) Store : U (press)

: U (press) Map : M (press)

: M (press) Knowledge : K (press)

: K (press) Cargo : I (press)

: I (press) Logbook : Tab (press)

: Tab (press) Captain : O (press)

: O (press) Treasure map : G (press)

: G (press) Quest Objective: X (press)

Chat

Push-To-Talk : V (hold)

: V (hold) Pin : Y (press)

: Y (press) Social: F3 (press)

Action Wheel

Resources Wheel Action : Left click (press)

: Left click (press) Edit : C (press)

: C (press) Cycle wheel : E (press)

: E (press) Edit name : C (press)

: C (press) Unequip: F (press)

Tobii Gaming

Toggle Extended View : F9

: F9 Re-center Head Position: F10

Action Wheel (HUD)

Item wheel : Left Ctrl (press)

: Left Ctrl (press) Right Quick Action : 2 (press)

: 2 (press) Left Quick Action : 4 (press)

: 4 (press) Top Quick Action : 1 (press)

: 1 (press) Bottom Quick Action: 3 (press)

Ship

Steer Ship Left : A (hold)

: A (hold) Steer Ship Right : D (hold)

: D (hold) Close sails : S (hold)

: S (hold) Trim sails : W (hold)

: W (hold) Crow's Nest : T (press)

: T (press) Spyglass : R (toggle)

: R (toggle) Open single sail : W (press)

: W (press) Close single sail : S (press)

: S (press) External Camera : C (press)

: C (press) Rear Camera : B (press)

: B (press) Disembark: S (hold)

Combat

Aiming : Right click (hold)

: Right click (hold) Aiming down sights : Left Alt (toggle)

: Left Alt (toggle) Fire weapon : Left click (hold)

: Left click (hold) Switch to auxiliary weapon : Q (hold)

: Q (hold) Brace : Spacebar (hold)

: Spacebar (hold) Crew Attack: R (press)

Spyglass

Zoom in : E (press)

: E (press) Zoom out : Q (press)

: Q (press) Add/Remove mark: Left click (press)

Skull and Bones Xbox controller settings

Best Skull and Bones Xbox controller settings (Image via Ubisoft)

Character

Interact : Y (press)

: Y (press) Move Forward : Left stick forward (hold)

: Left stick forward (hold) Move Back : Left stick backward (hold)

: Left stick backward (hold) Move Left : Left stick left (hold)

: Left stick left (hold) Move Right : Left stick right (hold)

: Left stick right (hold) Embark : B (hold)

: B (hold) Go to Helm Office: RB (hold)

Shortcuts

Treasure map : D-Pad up (hold)

: D-Pad up (hold) Quest Objective: RT (press)

Chat

Pin : Y (press)

: Y (press) Social: D-Pad right (press)

Action Wheel

Resources Wheel Action : RT (press)

: RT (press) Edit : Y (press)

: Y (press) Cycle wheel : LT (press)

: LT (press) Edit name : Y (press)

: Y (press) Unequip: X (press)

Action Wheel (HUD)

Item wheel : X (press)

: X (press) Right Quick Action : D-Pad right (press)

: D-Pad right (press) Left Quick Action : D-Pad left (press)

: D-Pad left (press) Top Quick Action : D-Pad up (press)

: D-Pad up (press) Bottom Quick Action: D-Pad down (press)

Ship

Steer Ship Left : Left stick left (hold)

: Left stick left (hold) Steer Ship Right : Left stick right (hold)

: Left stick right (hold) Close sails : B (hold)

: B (hold) Trim sails : A (hold)

: A (hold) Crow's Nest : T (press)

: T (press) Spyglass : Right stick (toggle)

: Right stick (toggle) Open single sail : A (press)

: A (press) Close single sail : B (press)

: B (press) External Camera : B (press)

: B (press) Rear Camera : B (press)

: B (press) Disembark: S (hold)

Combat

Aiming : LT (hold)

: LT (hold) Aiming down sights : Right stick (toggle)

: Right stick (toggle) Fire weapon : RT (hold)

: RT (hold) Switch to auxiliary weapon : LB (hold)

: LB (hold) Brace : RB (hold)

: RB (hold) Crew Attack: Y (press)

Spyglass

Zoom in : RT (press)

: RT (press) Zoom out : LT (press)

: LT (press) Add/Remove mark: A (press)

Is an aim assist feature available in the Skull and Bones Controller Settings?

Turn on aim-assist in Skull and Bones if you're playing on a controller (Image via Ubisoft)

A keyboard-mouse setup makes aiming easier compared to using a controller. Fortunately, the aim-assist feature for the controllers is available in Skull and Bones, along with various customization settings.

The following are the optimal General Controller Settings:

Controller

Input Presets : Default

: Default Vibration : Your preference

: Your preference Vibration Intensity : Your preference

: Your preference Trigger Effect : Your preference

: Your preference Swap Right Stick and Left Stick : Off

: Off Gamepad Visual Override : Auto

: Auto Movement Stick Threshold: 0%

Aim Assist

Aim Assist : On

: On Auto-lock Strength : 70%

: 70% Adhesion Strength : 50%

: 50% Friction Strength: 50%

Based on the fact that aiming with a controller is much more difficult than doing it using a mouse and keyboard, aim assist should be recommended for gamers on consoles.

Moreover, players are also able to personalize the sensitivity of auto-aiming in this title, which is another valuable option. To enable the automatic alignment of the third-person camera position with characters' movements, you will find vertical and horizontal auto-orientation options in Camera Settings. This will prevent you from constantly moving your Right Analog Stick to view what your character sees.

Check out our other Skull and Bones controller guides:

System requirements || PC optimization guide || Open beta release date || Settings you need to change || How to harvest Acacia