Skull and Bones open beta release date and time for all  regions

The Skull and Bones open beta is scheduled to begin soon, and it will be free for everyone to join. This will provide players with a chance to try out some of the upcoming content that will be part of the sea-faring title before it is finally released on February 16, 2024. This game's developers have also announced when fans can pre-load it as well as the start and end times of the Skull and Bones open beta.

While the initial response to the game has been mixed, Ubisoft will surely want to see a more positive reaction to the title after it spent years in developmental hell. You can find all the relevant information regarding the open beta below.

Skull and Bones open beta release date and time

The Skull and Bones open beta will run from February 7 to February 11. The start and end times for the open beta across all major regions are as follows:

Time Zone Start date & time End date & time Pacific Time 6 pm on February 7 2.59 pm on February 11 Central Time 8 pm on February 7 4.59 pm on February 11 Eastern Time 9 pm on February 7 5.59 pm on February 11 UK Time 2 am on February 8 10.59 pm on February 11 Central Europe Time 3 am February 8 11.59 pm on February 11 Indian Time 7.30 am on February 8 4.29 am on February 12 Japan Time 11 am on February 8 7.59 am on February 12 Australian Time 1 pm on February 8 9.59 am on February 12 New Zealand TIme 3 pm on February 8 11.59 am on February 12

Skull and Bones open beta countdown timer

The countdown timers provided below will help players prepare themselves better for when the open beta will begin and end. We advise they bookmark this page so that they don't miss out on the period.

Skull and Bones open beta preload: Date & time

Players will be able to pre-load the game for the open beta from February 6. The start time for pre-load across major regions is as follows:

Time Zone Start date & time Pacific Time 1 am on February 6 Central Time 3 am on February 6 Eastern Time 4 am on February 6 UK Time 9 am on February 6 Central Europe Time 10 am on February 6 Indian Time 2.30 pm on February 6 Japan Time 6 pm on February 6 Australian Time 8 pm on February 6 New Zealand Time 10 pm on February 6

Players can check the countdown timer below to see how much time is left before they can start pre-loading Skull and Bones:

How to preload Skull and Bones open beta

To preload the open beta, you can follow these steps:

PC

Visit either Ubisoft Connect or Epic Games Store.

Check the Free Games section in whichever launcher you choose.

Once the preload is live, you will be able to download and install Skull and Bones from there.

Xbox || PlayStation

Go to your console's store.

Search for Skull and Bones.

Once the preload is live, you will have the option to download and install the game.

FAQs on Skull and Bones open beta

Skull and Bones sails into open beta (Image via Ubisoft)

Is the open beta free?

The open beta is free for all players, allowing them to check out the title before its official launch. They can do so by following the aforementioned methods to download and install the title on their chosen platform.

The developers providing an open beta for free so close to this title's release can indicate the confidence they have in the title. It remains to be seen if they have taken the criticisms from the previous closed betas and made meaningful improvements in Skull and Bones.

How long is the open beta?

There is no time limit for the open beta. Players reach Infamy Brigand (Tier 6 Rank 1), after which they can continue exploring the game world.

Will the open beta progression and save carry over to launch?

Whatever progress a player makes during the open beta will carry over once the game is released and they purchase it. Infamy points earned after Infamy Brigand will not carry over.

What rewards can players get from the open beta?

Skull and Bones' official website states that the following rewards will be available for those who play the open beta and purchase the game:

Sir Reginald Grim Sail Emblem: Reach Infamy Tier 2

Tarred Sail Pattern: Reach Infamy Tier 4

Sign Language Emote: Reach Infamy Tier 6

"Cookie" The Lemur: Use a Medium Ship

"Basilisk 1" Culverin: Participate in a World Event

What are World Events in Skull and Bones?

For the open beta, this game's World Events will include:

To Profitable Ports (DMC Merchant Convoy)

The Opwelling (DMC Elite Warship)

The Colonial Shipment (Compagnie Royale Merchant Convoy)

Hunter and Hunted (Faction Boss Bounty)

Blood Drunk (Faction Boss Bounty)

Fangs of the Fara (Faction Boss Bounty)

Should players preload Skull and Bones open beta?

If players want to play the open beta, they are advised to preload it when the option to do so comes online. This will ensure that they can jump into the high seas immediately when the open beta comes live on February 7.

What to expect in Skull and Bones open beta?

Ubisoft has promised players dynamic events (ghost ship, sea monster, merchant convoys, elite warships) during the open beta. They will also be able to explore all regions, access the helm, cross-play, and earn rewards.

