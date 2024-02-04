Skull and Bones system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings explored

Skull and Bones system requirements for PCs allow players to check whether they can run the action-adventure open world title on their system. Given the variety of hardware available, the developer has to optimize the title to different settings, with Ubisoft providing the details regarding 1080p, 1440p, and 4K.
Skull and Bones is set to release on February 16, 2024. Those with the Premium Edition can jump into the high seas three days before launch. Players can also try the title out for free with the open beta due to start early next week.
This article will cover all the system requirements for Skull and Bones.
Skull and Bones system requirements for PC players
The system requirements for 1080p 30 fps, 1080p 60 fps, 1440p, and 4K are as follows:
Minimum system requirements (1080 30 fps)
- Operating system - Windows 10 (64-bit version)
- Processor - AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz, Intel Core i7-4790 @ 3.6 GHz, or better
- RAM - 8 GB (running dual-channel mode)
- Video card - AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB), or better
- Hard drive - 65 GB available storage (SSD required)
- DirectX version DirectX 12
Recommended system requirements (1080 60 fps)
- Operating system Windows 10 (64-bit version) or Windows 11
- Processor AMD Ryzen 5 3600 @ 3.6 GHz, Intel Core i7-8700K @ 3.7 GHz, or better
- RAM 16 GB (running dual-channel mode)
- Video card AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 (8 GB), or better
- Hard drive 65 GB available storage (SSD required)
- DirectX version DirectX 12
1440p 60 fps
- Operating system Windows 10 (64-bit version) or Windows 11
- Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, Intel Core i7-9700K, or better
- RAM 16 GB (running dual-channel mode)
- Video card AMD Radeon RX 6800 (16 GB), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (8 GB), or better
- Hard drive 65 GB available storage (SSD required)
4K Ultra 60 fps (DLSS/FSR Balanced Preset)
- Operating system Windows 10 (64-bit version) or Windows 11
- Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, Intel Core i5-11600K, or better
- RAM 16 GB (running dual-channel mode)
- Video card AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16 GB) FSR Balanced, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (10 GB) DLSS Balanced, or better
- Hard drive 65 GB available storage (SSD required)
Skull and Bones main PC features
Ubisoft mentioned the following main PC features for the game:
- Uncapped fps
- Multi-monitor and widescreen support
- In-game benchmark
- HDR & SDR + image calibration
- Advanced input settings
- DLSS/FSR
- Ray tracing support
The game is set to be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.
Poll : Can your PC run Skull and Bones?
Yes
No
0 votes