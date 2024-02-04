Skull and Bones system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings explored

Skull and Bones system requirements for PCs allow players to check whether they can run the action-adventure open world title on their system. Given the variety of hardware available, the developer has to optimize the title to different settings, with Ubisoft providing the details regarding 1080p, 1440p, and 4K.

Skull and Bones is set to release on February 16, 2024. Those with the Premium Edition can jump into the high seas three days before launch. Players can also try the title out for free with the open beta due to start early next week.

This article will cover all the system requirements for Skull and Bones.

Skull and Bones system requirements for PC players

Skull and Bones system requirements (Image via Ubisoft)

The system requirements for 1080p 30 fps, 1080p 60 fps, 1440p, and 4K are as follows:

Minimum system requirements (1080 30 fps)

Operating system - Windows 10 (64-bit version)

Windows 10 (64-bit version) Processor - AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz, Intel Core i7-4790 @ 3.6 GHz, or better

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz, Intel Core i7-4790 @ 3.6 GHz, or better RAM - 8 GB (running dual-channel mode)

8 GB (running dual-channel mode) Video card - AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB), or better

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB), or better Hard drive - 65 GB available storage (SSD required)

65 GB available storage (SSD required) DirectX version DirectX 12

Recommended system requirements (1080 60 fps)

Operating system Windows 10 (64-bit version) or Windows 11

Windows 10 (64-bit version) or Windows 11 Processor AMD Ryzen 5 3600 @ 3.6 GHz, Intel Core i7-8700K @ 3.7 GHz, or better

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 @ 3.6 GHz, Intel Core i7-8700K @ 3.7 GHz, or better RAM 16 GB (running dual-channel mode)

16 GB (running dual-channel mode) Video card AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 (8 GB), or better

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 (8 GB), or better Hard drive 65 GB available storage (SSD required)

65 GB available storage (SSD required) DirectX version DirectX 12

1440p 60 fps

Operating system Windows 10 (64-bit version) or Windows 11

Windows 10 (64-bit version) or Windows 11 Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, Intel Core i7-9700K, or better

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, Intel Core i7-9700K, or better RAM 16 GB (running dual-channel mode)

16 GB (running dual-channel mode) Video card AMD Radeon RX 6800 (16 GB), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (8 GB), or better

AMD Radeon RX 6800 (16 GB), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (8 GB), or better Hard drive 65 GB available storage (SSD required)

4K Ultra 60 fps (DLSS/FSR Balanced Preset)

Operating system Windows 10 (64-bit version) or Windows 11

Windows 10 (64-bit version) or Windows 11 Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, Intel Core i5-11600K, or better

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, Intel Core i5-11600K, or better RAM 16 GB (running dual-channel mode)

16 GB (running dual-channel mode) Video card AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16 GB) FSR Balanced, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (10 GB) DLSS Balanced, or better

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16 GB) FSR Balanced, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (10 GB) DLSS Balanced, or better Hard drive 65 GB available storage (SSD required)

Skull and Bones main PC features

Ubisoft mentioned the following main PC features for the game:

Uncapped fps

Multi-monitor and widescreen support

In-game benchmark

HDR & SDR + image calibration

Advanced input settings

DLSS/FSR

Ray tracing support

The game is set to be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

