Is Skull and Bones Premium Edition worth it?

People have been wondering whether the Skull and Bones Premium Edition is worth getting. This game saw a long development cycle; however, fans will finally get to experience this pirate adventure on February 16, 2024. The game comes in two variants. The Standard Edition costs $59.99, while The Premium Edition is slightly more expensive and is priced at $89.99.

If you opt for the latter, you can start playing the game three days before its original release date. This article discusses whether the Skull and Bones Premium Edition is worth buying.

What does Skull and Bones Premium Edition contain?

Skull and Bones offers you a pirate's life (Image via Ubisoft)

The Skull and Bones Premium Edition costs thirty bucks more than its predecessor and offers a ton of extra content. Apart from the three days of early access, players will also be getting a bunch of cosmetics and additional missions.

Below you will find a list of everything that comes with Skull and Bones' Premium Edition:

Base game

Three days early access

The Ballad of Bloody Bones collection ("Bloody Bones" captain outfit and 11 Ashen Corsair ship ornaments)

Two extra missions (The Ashen Corsair and Bloody Bones Legacy)

Digital Artbook and Soundtrack

Smuggler Pass token (can be used to buy the battle pass)

Is the Skull and Bones Premium Edition worth buying?

Skull and Bones looks beautiful (Image via Ubisoft)

People who have been skeptical about Skull and Bones' release may not want to splurge an extra 30 bucks on the Premium Edition. However, the content that comes with this is well worth the $89.99. Firstly, the Premium Edition will automatically give you access to the premium battle pass when used.

The first extra mission, The Ashen Corsair, will unlock the Ashen Followers outfit for your crew once it is completed. The second one, Bloody Bones Legacy, will unlock a cool-looking pet named Death's Hand when you finish it. So, through this edition's extra content, you will also be getting two exclusive rewards.

In our opinion, all this extra content and the three days early access are worth the extra thirty bucks. They make the Skull and Bones Premium Edition worth getting.

Check out our coverage of this long-awaited pirate adventure game:

Is Skull and Bones on Steam? || Is Skull and Bones on Nintendo Switch? || Skull and Bones Xbox Game Pass