Will Skull and Bones be on Steam?

Following multiple delays, there finally seems to be some good news for Skull and Bones and its development team as they prepare to begin a closed beta to test the waters. That said, there have always been question marks over the availability of Ubisoft titles on different digital stores. Many fans have been wondering whether the upcoming MMO is going to be available on Steam or not.

The confusion has been increased primarily due to the project's availability on Epic Games Store. Typically, Ubisoft releases the PC version of its games on its own PC digital store. Lately, the French game makers have started to publish their titles on other storefronts as well. However, Steam users won't like the fact that Skull and Bones will not be available in their favorite digital video game store.

Why is Skull and Bones unavailable on Steam?

Expand Tweet

The exact reason behind Ubisoft's decision remains unknown, but it's not out of the ordinary. There are plenty of PC titles that weren't added to Steam until well after its release. The pattern seems to be slightly random at this point and seems to be on a case-to-case basis.

For example, the recently launched Assassin's Creed Mirage is also absent on Steam but available on the Epic Games Store. Skull and Bones seems to be following the exact same pattern as of now. Moreover, players can pre-order the upcoming release on The Epic Games Store and Ubisoft's own store.

Hence, Steam users will have to resort to either of the two available options to get their copies on PC. While there's a Steam community for the game, it's unlikely that the pirate game will be added anytime soon.

Interestingly, Ubisoft, in recent years, has added a large part of its catalog to Steam. This includes The Division 2 and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. However, they were added a long time after their actual release, and hence, Steam users had to wait patiently.

Skull and Bones could be added to Steam in the future if Ubisoft wants to treat it the same way as The Division 2. If that turns out to be true, PC players should rather get their copies from either Ubisoft or Epic. The closed beta is also available and downloadable from Ubisoft's official store.

The closed beta will be pretty important as far as Ubisoft is concerned. The development of the game has been mired with several delays and doubts regarding its potential quality. They will certainly hope that the closed beta will meet the expectations of the fans and help create some goodwill for the fresh IP.