Is Skull and Bones on Xbox Game Pass?

Skull and Bones is due for release next year, meaning fans can't wait to play it. Xbox Game Pass users, in particular, wonder if the sea-faring, naval combat game will make it to the subscription service. After all, Ubisoft has been a staunch supporter of the green team. This is thanks to the Ubisoft Plus tie-ins for the service and various games from the studio lining the Game Pass catalog.

So, does this upcoming brand-new title that has long been in development make it over to the Xbox Game Pass? Or will fans need to look elsewhere?

Skull and Bones is not slated for an Xbox Game Pass launch

The daring adventure will not be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers (Image via Ubisoft)

Perhaps expectedly, Skull and Bones will not arrive on Microsoft's expansive and ever-shifting game library - not for the time being, at least. The launch platforms include PC (via Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store), PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Amazon Luna. As such, fans looking forward to giving the ambitious game a whirl will be unable to do so.

Skull and Bones has been in development for a while now, meaning players are ever-curious to see what state the game is in - given how many updates from the publisher there have been, fans would not be faulted for being skeptical to an extent. But with the arrival of the latest closed beta announcement, at least some lucky players who have registered will be able to get a hands-on experience.

Whether or not the game is worth being hyped over is yet to be seen, especially since the final launch is still a couple of months away. Skull and Bones is aiming to finally arrive in players' hands on February 16, 2024. As such, Xbox users will need to buy the game whether they intend to play co-op or solo.

If the game was coming to the subscription service, players would have been able to enjoy it at no extra cost. Throw in the co-op aspect, and fans could team up with their friends who also have Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. However, that will not be possible for now as this is one of the bigger titles from the studio coming out next year.

Perhaps Ubisoft may bring the game to the service in the future, as they did with other games like Far Cry 5 or Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

What is Skull and Bones about?

Set on the high seas of the open-world 18th-century Indian Ocean, this game will let players command the ship of their dreams on a perilous journey toward riches. Inspired by and derived from the naval combat of Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag, aspiring pirates will adorn their ship's every aspect, manage their crew, and survive skirmishes against other pirates while taking on various challenges and obtaining rewards in Skulls and Bones.

