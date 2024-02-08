Acacia in Skull and Bones refers to a type of Wood found in-game. This material has been described as being durable and resistant to rot, making it ideal for crafting a variety of equipment. Naturally, players will want to harvest the item as soon as possible, which is rather easy to do once you collect a Saw.

Read on to learn more about how to harvest Acacia in Skull and Bones, as well as its uses and locations.

Note: Gameplay spoilers for Skull and Bones will follow. Discretion is advised.

How to easily obtain Acacia in Skull and Bones

How to harvest Acacia? (Image via YouTube/Ditech)

Refer to the following steps in order to gather Acacia in Skull and Bones:

Make sure to grab a Saw first. This particular tool can be crafted at the Carpenter’s and is essential for harvesting all types of wood.

Make your way to the several resource spots in the in-game world map.

Approach the point of interest and click on the “Harvest” option to begin the harvesting process. Do note that this may take some time to complete.

If there is no option for harvesting, consider moving to a different spot or waiting for the node to respawn its contents.

Alternatively, use the “Auto Harvest” functionality to automatically gather Acacia in Skull and Bones over time. While useful, this method takes a bit longer than manually combing through for the material. It is also less efficient in comparison.

Where to find Acacia in Skull and Bones

Where can players find Acacia? (Image via YouTube/Ditech)

Acacia is found mostly around the Sainte-Anne region of Skull and Bones. To pinpoint the exact location of this resource, open up your in-game map. The map should mention the location of the Acacia, and players can sail to the region and follow the steps mentioned in the section above to harvest it.

Acacia can be gathered by felling trees near the locations marked on the map.

Using Acacia in Skull and Bones

Building a ship in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft)

Acacia is a versatile raw material and can be used for a variety of purposes. In particular, the Acacia can be gathered to craft an “Acacia Plank” that is categorized as a Refined Material. Acacia Planks are used to craft more complex items and can be exchanged for in the Refinery.

Readers can also use Acacia to build the Rammer ship, which is pretty sturdy and helpful early game. The Rammer requires 10 Acacia to build.

Skull and Bones is an action-adventure RPG from Ubisoft Singapore. It is described as an open-world tactical action-adventure title, played entirely in third-person. Players take on the role of individual Pirates in both single-player and PvP campaigns.

Skulls and Bones is currently available on Open Beta and will be finally released on February 16, 2024, for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.