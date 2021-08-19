How to fix the Back 4 Blood 'sign in failed' bug

Back 4 Blood is a multiplayer game that is still early in its life cycle, so players may run into a 'sign-in failed' bug when they attempt to log into the game. While the problem is complicated, there may be some fixes that players can try out.

Before attempting to fix the problem, players should keep in mind that solutions are not guaranteed.

If players fail to sign in, they'll see that they failed to sign into the TRS online platform. In other words, there was a disconnect between the player's account and the Turtle Rock Studios servers.

What that means is that the problem is very likely linked to the servers on Turtle Rock Studio's side. In this case, players don't necessarily have the power to fix the issue if it persists. It will fall on Turtle Rock Studios to strengthen their servers or deal with those problems when Back 4 Blood releases on October 12, 2021.

However, players can still try out a few different methods in an attempt to reset the connection between the player's internet and the online platform at Turtle Rock Studios.

Methods to try fixing the 'sign in bug' on Back 4 Blood

As mentioned earlier, there is no guarantee of fixing the sign-in problem if it persists. However, there are some methods that players can try out in the right circumstances.

The most obvious fix is linked to the player's internet. First, players should try restarting the router and exiting Back 4 Blood completely on the console. For extra reassurance, it may be beneficial to change the MAC address depending on the platform that players are using. On Xbox and PlayStation, it's important for players to appear online or else the issue may persist.

If none of those work, it could be an issue with the updates on a given platform. Some players may not have their games auto-updated, while others may have simply run out of space. It's important for Back 4 Blood, or any online game for that matter, to be updated to the latest patch. Otherwise, it may not be recognized on the developer's servers.

Using a VPN and changing server locations would be the last method that players can try before the issue is simply out of their hands. Hopefully, on launch day, the servers won't be much of a problem in Back 4 Blood.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh