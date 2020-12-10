How to fix the "Blackout Trial Error" message in Black Ops Cold War

A Blackout Trial Error is appearing for some Black Ops Cold War players on Xbox consoles, and there is only a temporary fix for now.

After the latest update to Black Ops Cold War on December 8, some Xbox players started receiving a message that said, "Blackout Trial Has Ended."

The message then prompts players to purchase the full game in order to continue playing. There is no official word from Activision or Treyarch about the issue, but a temporary fix can be used.

First, go to Manage Game & Addons

Then look at all the installed items for the game

When there, make sure that all items are checked off and installed

Restart the game to get rid of the Blackout Trial Error

Once those steps are followed, Black Ops Cold War should be playable once again, as the content is installed. However, it's a temporary workaround and may need to be done again in the future if there isn't a hot fix for the Blackout Trial Error.

Latest Black Ops Cold War update and Blackout Trial

What caused the Blackout Trial problem was the update added to the game on December 8. Players may recognize the Blackout name from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and somehow, the files made their way in some fashion to Black Ops Cold War.

Of course, it's just a bug and players do not need to go purchase Black Ops 4 in order to play Black Ops Cold War. Other than adding the Blackout Trial Error, the new update did bring some good with it.

First and foremost, the update was focused on Quality of Life changes to Black Ops Cold War. An example of those changes are a green dot and marker for any new attachments earned on a weapon. They are small changes to make the game itself a little better.

With that update was also the addition of some new bundles for players to get their hands on. There are two bundles that include everything from new operator skins to weapon blueprints.

Luckily, all players need to do is log into the game at any point between December 8 and December 15. Playing a match isn't required, and once the menus are opened, a prompt will pop up with the ability to claim all the new items.

The bundles serve as some new free content to keep players interested as they wait for Season 1 to begin. After Season 1 starts, the bundles will no longer be available to claim.