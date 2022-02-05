How to fix Dying Light 2 crashes on PC

Dying Light 2 had a large number of bugs upon launch, and console players were warned to download the Day One patch first. In the PC version, things are markedly worse. There’s a bug that repeatedly crashes the game when a player clicks on ‘New Game’.

While there has been no official fix offered yet, the Dying Light 2 community manager gave a temporary crash fix via Discord. There’s a simple line of code that can put a bandage on this problem.

A temporary fix for Dying Light 2 crashes, but only for Steam

Unfortunately for Epic Games Store users, this fix will not help them. It will only help the Steam owners of Dying Light 2, and others have to wait for another patch.

How to fix the Dying Light crash

Right click Dying Light 2 in the Steam Library

Select "Properties"

Under "Launch Options,” add "/nolightfx"

Once done, all the player has to do is close the "Launch Options" panel and boot the game up again. With any luck, it will load just fine, and they will be able to jump into a new game, without more game-breaking bugs. This fix has not worked for everyone, but it is quick, easy, and worth a try.

The fix is worth attempting if a player is having a problem starting their game up for the first time on Steam as well. If it works, players can start crushing zombies and seeking life-saving Inhibitors with ease.

Techland @TechlandGames It's been a long ride! Now, we reached a finish line — Dying Light 2 Stay Human is officially out! Congratulations to all #peopleoftechland It's been a long ride! Now, we reached a finish line — Dying Light 2 Stay Human is officially out! Congratulations to all #peopleoftechland! https://t.co/SxgXQubM3h

PC users that are playing the game elsewhere are simply out of luck and may not be able to play the game at all until a fix is dropped. At the time of writing, there is no fix announced for the title.

It’s not unusual to see a game launch with a Day One patch, but one that fixes over 1,000 bugs in the game is another matter. Many reviewers have seen map icons disappear, alongside other minor problems, in the past, but they have not suffered a game-breaking bug that did not allow them to play at all.

There’s no announcement for any other official fix at this time.

