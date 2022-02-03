What are Inhibitors in Dying Light 2 and how to easily find them?

Traveling with Hakon to obtain a Biomarker is one of the first tasks players will undertake in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. This device monitors Aiden's infection progress and alerts the player when it's time to leave the darkness and enter the light. It also allows the player to travel around Villedor without restriction, as it is required to enter any facility or safe zone.

During this task, players will come across an Inhibitor, which is one of Dying Light 2's rarest items. When Aiden is discovered by Hakon in the bazaar, he is given an Inhibitor.

Inhibitors, powerful medications that ward off infection, are introduced early in Dying Light 2, but are a crucial resource that are easy to come by throughout the game.

Dying Light @DyingLightGame

Make friends, enemies, or… corpses.

Take down or awaken new monsters.

Steer stories and quests.

Bring around new parkour and combat helpers. But above all, remember—the fate of this world is in your hands.



What are Inhibitors used for?

Aiden is on the verge of changing after being bitten by a Volatile in the subway. However, he remains alive after being injected with the Inhibitor.

Aiden also utilizes the Inhibitor to restore energy while searching through a GRE hospital for the Biomarker. The item functions similarly to a steroid, allowing players to increase their stamina or health. They'll need three of them before they may choose which stat to improve.

How to find Inhibitors in Dying Light 2

Inhibitors are the primary means to increase maximum health and stamina in the game. When three of them are found, players are given the choice to enhance one of the stats.

This, along with unlocking skills, may be done in the Skills menu. Some skills are dependent on possessing a certain stamina or health stat, hence increasing maximum health and stamina is a necessity to obtain select skills.

Players must search inside blue GRE boxes for extra Inhibitors (Image via Techland)

Players must search inside blue GRE boxes for extra Inhibitors. GRE Quarantine and GRE Anomaly zones contain the majority of these crates. On the map, these zones are indicated by a biohazard and a skull image. The blue containers that can only be unlocked with the GRE key can be found by searching these zones.

Since most of the crates will be found at ground level, players should look for them throughout the day. They can avoid being stopped by too many zombies before finding a box this way.

players can seek GRE crates throughout Villedor (Image via Techland)

Aside from such zones, players can seek GRE crates throughout Villedor. All of the crate's locations have yet to be revealed, but the game claims that they can be found "off the trodden route." Players who want to improve their stamina and health will most likely need to do some serious investigation.

Players with a greater stamina stat can fight and parkour for longer periods of time. This is the metric in which players should put more of their upgrades, but health is also crucial.

Edited by Danyal Arabi