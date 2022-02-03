Dying Light 2 Stay Human is finally here and fans are thrilled to be able to navigate the new open-world Villedor. The zombie survival sequel is packed with content for players to explore and experience.

The first Dying Light's popularity was largely due to its movement mechanics over anything else. The sequel is adding even more ways to make traversing the open world a ton of fun.

How to unlock the paraglider in Dying Light 2

As a crucial part of the Nightrunner Kit, the paraglider is unlocked in the main story questline. Here are the steps to unlock it:

First, players must complete the first seven main story quests.

This could take anywhere from ten to twenty hours to complete, depending on how much time the player devotes to side content.

After the completion of Letz Waltz, the seventh main story mission, the second part of the game's map will become available.

The next mission, A Place to Call Home, will require making it to the Central Loop.

Players must speak to Lawan to begin the mission.

He will give the player the paraglider and begin a brief tutorial to get the player acquainted with the tool.

After that, the paraglider is fully unlocked for the rest of the game.

What does the paraglider do in Dying Light 2?

The paraglider is an essential tool for navigating Dying Light 2's massive open-world environment. To use the paraglider, simply jump from a point high enough to typically cause death upon landing. When falling, the game will throw up a button prompt. X for the Xbox, square for the PlayStation, and Z for the PC.

Pressing that button will activate the paraglider and allow the player to fall slowly and horizontally. The paraglider is dependent on stamina, which slowly drains as it is used. If Aiden runs out of stamina, the paraglider will go out of control and begin to veer wildly, running the risk of a deadly collision.

There are two upgrades available for the paraglider, both from the Craftmaster. The first allows the paraglider to glide upwards, which can allow the player to get over a gap or reach a higher building. The second allows the player to boost their speed while using the paraglider. The gliding speed is typically fairly slow, so a sudden boost forward drastically improves the distance that Aiden can cover with the device.

The paraglider is only one of the six main mobility tools available in Dying Light 2. The game evidently prioritizes the inherent fun of moving around the world as the player fights the zombie menace.

Edited by Danyal Arabi