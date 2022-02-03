Dying Light 2: Stay Human - Fast travel and safe zone guide

Many places in Dying Light 2 can be considered safe zones in general. The most significant common factor is that these will always contain UV lamps, which will help Aiden fight his infection and keep infected at bay when it's dark. In some circumstances, friendly factions (such as Survivors and Peacekeepers) may hold these, or players may locate beds, stashes, or vendors.

During the hours of gameplay in Dying Light 2: Stay Human, players will need to cover a lot of ground, but they can always fast travel. In Dying Light 2, the only method to travel quickly is to liberate Metro Stations distributed throughout the city.

In contrast to other open-world games that allow players to move quickly by simply looking at a spot on the map, players will have to search for these subways in The City.

A fast-travel and safe zone guide for Dying Light 2

In Dying Light 2, Nightrunner Hideouts are the most popular safe place. These can be found on abandoned busses or rooftops. Typically, they'd have a bed and a stash. However, players will need to activate a nearby generator before utilizing them. Then the UV lamp will be turned on. If a player dies nearby, this location will serve as a spawn point.

Nightrunner Hideouts are the most popular safe place (Image via Gosunoob)

Windmills (since they'll be controlled by a faction once powered up) and infrastructure facilities (after being allocated to a coalition) are two more forms of safe zones. Regular bases and bandit camps that players have cleared belong to a section by default.

To be clear, in Dying Light 2, fast travel is only possible from one Metro Station to another. This is permitted in the Quarry End of the Main Terminal Station and the PK Floating Fortress (The Wharf). Later in the campaign, a third option, the subway near The Bazaar, becomes available.

Dying Light 2 has six more Metro Stations or quick travel spots (Image via Youtube - PowerPyx)

Players must activate their power in those regions. Aside from the three instances, Dying Light 2 has six more Metro Stations or quick travel spots. There are a few crucial mechanics to consider before boarding those subways.

These areas are either inhabited by renegade bandits or undead zombies. If players are dealing with the latter, they'll need to enter at night because it's a Dark Zone. That means there will be many afflicted during the day, but the majority will be sleeping at night.

Players can either neutralize hostiles or sneak around to avoid them in the subway area. The objective is to use a lockpick to open the door leading to the power room.

Players will be challenged by jumping down the elevator shaft that leads to the basement if they flip the switch. A Metro Station's power can be turned on and off by simply flipping a switch. However, this is a relatively uncommon occurrence. Most of the time, players will have to work a little more complicated.

In the basement, players will find that the floor is covered with chemicals (Image via Youtube - PowerPyx)

Players will find that the floor is covered with chemicals in the basement. If players wade near the ground, their character's immunity will be reduced. The objective now is to locate and interact with the generating switches (around four to five per location). Look for the circular icons on the screen and use the parkour's ability to navigate the environment.

Return to the elevator and take it back to the terminal once completed. Then, in Dying Light 2, players can flick the switch to make that location a fast travel point. Before players turn on the switch, they'll be advised that all of the loot in the area will vanish. In the newly-furnished safe zone/sleeping room, though, players will always find at least one Inhibitor waiting.

