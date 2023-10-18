How to fix EA FC 24 "An Unexpected Error Has Occurred While Attempting the Club Operation" issue

"An Unexpected Error Has Occurred While Attempting the Club Operation" is a common EA FC 24 message that players across all platforms have encountered. The problem has been around since the start of the early-access period, and a permanent fix is yet to be introduced. Once triggered, the error creates plenty of problems, including causing the game to crash.

Despite the lack of any official solution, the EA FC 24 community has managed to find some temporary solutions to the "An Unexpected Error Has Occurred While Attempting the Club Operation" problem. While these methods are trial-and-error by nature, they have solved the issue for a few players.

Best "An Unexpected Error Has Occurred While Attempting the Club Operation" solutions in EA FC 24

One of the first instances of the "An Unexpected Error Has Occurred While Attempting the Club Operation" message started appearing after the release of the game's first Title Update.

Ensure everyone is using the same version

If any member in your club is on a different EA FC 24 version, matchmaking may trigger the "An Unexpected Error Has Occurred While Attempting the Club Operation" message. Not only will the error result in a matchmaking failure, but your game could also crash.

The only way to avoid this issue is to ensure that you and your club mates' version is updated to the latest client. So far, EA Sports has released three title updates, and it's a must for players to download and install the latest version.

Disable crossplay

While crossplay has been beneficial for EA FC 24 players, it hasn't been without its share of problems. The "An Unexpected Error Has Occurred While Attempting the Club Operation" issue has become an unfortunate result of the situation.

Disabling crossplay is a pretty easy task that can be done from the matchmaking settings. Do note that once you turn off crossplay, matchmaking will stop working between you and your friends on different platforms. It doesn't matter if all of you're in the same club, as enabling crossplay is a must to play between different platforms.

Have functional internet

A series of errors in EA FC 24 has resulted from improper connectivity. This can happen due to a problem on your side or due to the servers not working properly.

An issue with connectivity can also cause the "An Unexpected Error Has Occurred While Attempting the Club Operation" message to appear. Ensure that your internet connection is working as intended and there is no server maintenance being conducted. Additionally, ensuring that your NAT type is open could also solve the issue.

The "An Unexpected Error Has Occurred While Attempting the Club Operation" issue is more likely to occur after an EA FC 24 title update due to the version mismatch. In the end, there's no single method that can permanently solve this problem unless the developer comes up with a solution.