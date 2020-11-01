How to fix 'Error Code: 138' in Valorant?

Errors and bugs are quite common in a game. However, these can be frustrating when they stop the players from playing the game smoothly. Although the developers try to fix the errors, they keep popping up from time to time. Similarly, Valorant players are currently encountering an error that says 'Error Code: 138,' and as a result, the players are unable to join the session.

The most common reason for this error to popup is that the game client cannot connect to the in-game servers, causing the players to disconnect repeatedly. While the developers have acknowledged the error as they've been trying to fix it. You can follow the troubleshooting methods mentioned below to get it fixed.

Fix 'Error Code: 138' in Valorant

Valorant (Image Credits: Riot Games)

#1 bcdedit configuration

Search Command Prompt in the search bar of the Start Menu of your PC and run it as administrator.

Now, give the commands mentioned below one by one:

bcdedit.exe /set {current} nx OptIn bcdedit.exe /set testsigning off bcdedit.exe /set nointegritychecks off

After typing the commands mentioned above, if you receive the message that shows ‘The value is protected by Secure Boot policy and cannot be modified or deleted,’ then you need to disable your secure boot by restarting your computer and going into Bios.

Open Valorant to check if the error has disappeared.

#2 Reinstalling Riot Vanguard

Go to Start Menu > Control Panel > Programs and Features on your PC Now, click on Riot Vanguard and then uninstall it. Restart the PC and start the game client again to re-install the Riot Vanguard. After it gets installed, relaunch the game, and the error must disappear.

#3 Set Process Priority to Normal

To change your Process Priority to Normal, right-click on the Task Bar and open the Task Manager. Now, find the Vanguard Tray Notification app and right-click on it. Click on the 'Go to details' option and then go to 'Set priority' and click on ‘Normal.' Close the Task Manager, and try to rerun the game client.

#4 Change Windows Compatibility

Right-click on Valorant’s icon and go to its Properties. Navigate to the Compatibility tab, click Run this program in compatibility mode, and select 'Windows 8.' Then click on 'Run the game client as administrator' and then apply the settings to resolve the issue.

This error is most common with the AMD 'A series' graphic cards, so if you own one and are still facing the issue even after trying the solutions above, try updating the drivers to fix it.

If these troubleshooting methods don't help, try contacting Riot Games' Customer Services and tell them about the steps you've already applied, and they will get back to you with the solution as soon as possible.

