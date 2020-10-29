Valorant: Stuck in the left-hand view glitch? Here is how you fix it

The saying “too many bugs spoil a patch” is a very accurate one, and Valorant’s latest version 1.11 update stands as a testament to this statement.

Usually, a patch update for any game tends to come with minor glitches and bugs but it’s not something that a hotfix can’t solve. However, Valorant’s patch 1.11 came with a bug that literally broke the game. This is why Riot Games had to roll back the update for NA, LATAM and Brazil while delaying it for other regions.

The very act of recalling patch 1.11, caused various other problems in the game, one being a login issue and the other being the stuck on ‘left-hand view glitch’.

Valorant patch 1.11 added the much-required feature of left-handed view and by rolling back the patch, players who were tying out the view model couldn’t revert to the original as the option is not available in patch 1.10.

Ok now that we won and it's not complaining, 2 of my teammates are stuck on left handed and awping on left handed has screen shakes



Cause they reverted the patch they can't disable the option because it's a new option KekW loggers @PlayVALORANT — 100T steel (@JoshNissan) October 28, 2020

Even 100Thieves’ Josh “Steel” Nissan took to Twitter to talk about the problem and the type of issue that it was creating.

Steel said:

“Ok now that we won and it's not complaining, 2 of my teammates are stuck on left-handed and awping on left-handed has screen shakes. Cause they reverted the patch they can't disable the option because it's a new option KekW loggers @PlayVALORANT.”

The stuck on left-hand view glitch has indeed been causing a lot of problems. If you are also facing the same problem, then Steel has a permanent fix.

Fixing Valorant’s ‘stuck in left-hand view glitch’

WE GOT A FIX (thanks heads)



IF YOU ARE STUCK LEFT HANDED, GO TO A CUSTOM GAME > ENABLE CHEATS > LOCK IN A CHARACTER > OPEN GENERAL SETTINGS



THE OPTION WILL BE THERE



NOT CHEAT SETTINGS MENU

GENERAL SETTINGS https://t.co/PgoD8NztO7 — 100T steel (@JoshNissan) October 28, 2020

Not only was Steel vocal about the glitch but he also talked about a potential fix for the problem.

To fix Valorant’s ‘stuck in left-hand view glitch’, Steel recommends the following steps:

Load up Valorant. Select Custom Game. Head over to Enable Cheats, and lock in a character. Open General Settings. Take off the left-hand mode setting in the new options screen.

This fix seems to have worked perfectly so far, but if you are still having problems with the glitch, then we recommend that you contact Valorant support.