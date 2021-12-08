How to fix Error Code 2137-7504 on Nintendo Switch

The last thing Nintendo Switch players need during the holiday season is Error Code 2137-7504, preventing them from playing.

So many new games have come out or will be coming out, and being unable to connect to Nintendo Switch servers is a nightmare. That is what the dreaded Error Code 2137-7504 indicates.

This Error Code typically indicates an issue on Nintendo's side of things. That doesn't mean everything is fine with your Nintendo Switch. There are a couple of simple fixes to help get around the problem.

Fixes for Nintendo Switch Error Code 2137-7504

1) Check Nintendo's servers

This is the first step you should always take after seeing Error Code 2137-7504 on your Nintendo Switch. The Error Code more than likely means Nintendo is having issues with their servers.

These issues often prevent players from accessing online services, entering the eShop, or playing games on another Nintendo Switch other than the main Switch used for your account.

You can see the Nintendo server status here. If they are running maintenance or just having problems, you'll be able to tell and will need to wait until things are resolved before the Error Code will go away.

2) Restart your Nintendo Switch

Error Code 2137-7504 rarely pops up for reasons other than server issues, but it is not impossible. If the servers are fine, it could be a simple connection issue with your Nintendo Switch and the servers.

Restart the device completely. It will reconnect to the internet once it boots back up. That should allow a sturdier connection to be established, allowing access to online services.

3) Check your internet connection

There's a chance that Error Code 2137-7504 may appear on your Nintendo Switch because your internet isn't working properly. Take a look at your connection to see if it is good to go.

Unplug your router, wait 30 seconds, and plug it back in if you notice that your internet is disconnected. If it isn't a service provider issue, doing this should see the internet kick back into gear.

