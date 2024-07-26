Fallout London train crash: Causes and possible fixes

After wading through the detritus of a fallen London on the train, many Fallout 4 players are facing crashes on the loading screen that follows. Now formalized as the 'Fallout London train crash', this will essentially lock you out of the game by crashing on the load screen repeatedly. Somewhat ironically, if you do manage to load the game, the train crashes and gives you a persistent debuff.

Generally, after attempting to load the save file a few times, it will run again and let you continue. However, the root causes of the Fallout London train crash remain, and reportedly cause game instability afterward. The fixes here should thus come in handy for a less crash-prone Fallout London experience.

What causes the Fallout London train crash?

Buy the ticket, take the ride (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Team FOLON)

The Fallout London train crash generally happens after load-screens: between fast-traveling, moving to another location (i.e., from the overworld to an interior and vice versa), as well as resting if you have the Sleepwalk perk. Thus far, the bug hasn't been addressed by Team FOLON, but this pins it to a memory management issue.

With the Fallout London patch 1.1, Buffout 4 has become a part of the base mod files. However, the issue of crashes related to memory management is still reportedly present.

Working fix for Fallout London train crash

The train crash can be fixed easily with Buffout and some toml tweaks (Image via Sportskeeda)

To fix the Fallout London train crash, you must download Buffout 4 from Nexusmods (if you're still on patch 1.0). Afterwards, install and tweak it in the following steps:

Place the F4SE folder from the Buffout archive into steamapps/common/Fallout 4 (or the GOG root folder for the game if you own GOG edition).

Go inside F4SE/Plugins/Buffout and open config.toml. Look for the MemoryManager line, and set it to 'MemoryManager = false'.

Download Baka Scrapheap - Script Memory Limit Extender from FO4 Nexus.

In F4SE/Plugins, open BakaScrapHeap.toml. Set "Scrapheap" to "ScrapHeapMult = 4."

Finally, download xSE PluginPreloader and place the DLL in your Fallout 4 root directory (the one with Fallout 4.exe)

Important: If you've downloaded the Fallout London 1.1 patch from GOG Galaxy, you don't need to download Buffout 4. The update files contain the mod. Instead, you can further stabilize it by using XCell's memory manager. Here's how:

Download X-Cell from Fallout 4 Nexus. Download the version under "Main Files," as it assumes you're using the Buffout 4 version in the 1.1 patch bundle.

Download the "X-Cell over Buffout 4" config file. Overwrite the files with it, or if you're using MO2, load it after X-Cell.

This fix should fix all loading-related crashes, including the infamous London train crash. However, if you want further stability, you should install the Weapon Debris Crash fix mod.

Fallout London is not a demanding game, as it does not have the problems introduced by the Next-Gen patch. Those who are on a mid-range or better GPU like RTX 3070 can run high settings on it. It is still recommended you tune down Shadows to Medium if you're running into persistent frame-timing issues.

At the time of writing, there is an issue of alt-tabbing out of the Fallout London window triggering crashes. We recommend you close all background apps and overlay apps (such as Discord) for a more stable experience.

Finally, you should also use borderless windowed mode if you want to alt-tab out of the window during gameplay. This should fix most if not all Fallout 4 memory-related crashes. Check out our other guides on the game:

