How to fix FIFA 23 controls not saving problem on PC?

FIFA 23 has had several issues since its release, and most of them have been on PC. This was supposed to be a big year for PC players as the game finally came bundled with current-gen features. However, very few players have been able to have a smooth experience due to the sheer number of bugs and glitches triggered for various reasons.

Those using a keyboard to play the game have been having severe issues with the controls. Due to the mechanics of FIFA 23, it's best to play the game with keypad bindings that are customized to the player's preference. But this becomes impossible if the customized controls constantly get reset.

Players should be able to save their customized control layout and then have the game remember it during future matches, but due to unexplained reasons, many players had their preferences reset. This results in players having to set up their controls every time they launch the game. Thankfully, some easy steps prevent the problem from recurring in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 controls getting reset has been a major issue for PC players, but there's a workaround

When it comes to problems for PC players, there has been no dearth of issues in the game. For example, the anti-cheat system itself has resulted in people being unable to play the game. It is also frustrating to have the controls get reset whenever the game is launched.

To fix the problem, players must first change the controls according to their preferences. This can be done in FIFA 23 by choosing the controller settings and customizing them. This will allow players to make all the required changes.

Once that is done, players will need to save their progress, and this is where the problem surfaces. Choosing a save destination should save the changed controls to the slot, but the bug has been preventing this from happening. The best way to avoid the bug is to manually save the controls within the game.

Once a player is done with their changes in FIFA 23 controls, they will be asked to save them. There are "empty" slots, and players have to pick a slot to save the customized controls. They will then have to go back in and manually save it once again. This is an important step to ensure that their control mapping gets saved.

The changed controls should get saved automatically when they pick an empty slot. However, this occasionally fails to happen, and the only solution is for a player to manually save it a second time. It remains to be seen if the upcoming title update will fix the problem and stop requiring players to save the changes manually.

Following these steps will prevent the controls from resetting when players exit the game, saving them a lot of time and frustration. Gamers will then be able to use these controls but will need to select the correct option at the start of a game. Picking the wrong option will force them to play with a control setup they aren't familiar with.

