How to fix lag in Free Fire

Free Fire provides players with an engaging battle royale experience. Smooth and lag-free gameplay is a must to enjoy the game at the fullest. Like any other BR game, it is very competitive, and players wish to reach the top.

Skills are not the only factor that enable players to increase their rank. Lag is one external factor that influences the game and makes it difficult for players to improve at the game and increase their levels.

In this article, we discuss some means to fix this issue in this game.

How to fix lag in Garena Free Fire

Lag could be caused due to several reasons like high-ping and low FPS. Users must note that there aren’t any direct fixes, but the below solutions could help them improve their gameplay.

#1 Reducing the graphics

The smoothness of the game depends on the device being used by players. They can consider reducing the graphics of the game to enhance the FPS and reduce lag.

#2 Closing background applications

Applications running in the background eat up a chunk of RAM, which might be one of the reasons behind the lag. Players should close all apps that are running while playing Free Fire. Also, they might be consuming data, leading to high-ping while playing.

#3 Clearing the cache

Cache is the temporarily stored data in the memory of the device that is being used. Every application has its own cache, which enables its smooth functionality. If the players are running low on storage, they can try clearing the cache, as it is an excellent way to free up memory.

Note: Players should not resort to the usage of third-party tools like the GFX tool. They are against the anti-hack policy of Garena. If found guilty, they will be permanently banned from the game.

