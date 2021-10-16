How to fix the Maine 15f/158 error code in Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 is a massive game that has had some bugs such as the Maine 15f/158 error code. While many bugs are found in Far Cry 6 itself, Maine 15f/158 seems to be linked to external account sources.

So far, there has been no word from Ubisoft about what exactly the Maine 15f/158 error code is or what may be causing it. As evidence, there have only been reports provided by other Far Cry 6 players.

They typically pop up when users visit forums or search for help regarding the error. However, a few different fixes have come out of the forums, and accounts may be part of the issue.

Methods for fixing the Maine 15f/158 error code

Fixes for the Maine 15f/158 error in Far Cry 6 (image via Ubisoft)

Considering the nature of the error code, which seems to revolve around connection or account status, the first method to try is restarting the game. It's simple but has worked for some.

If players are in a co-op game, then both people need to restart their own Far Cry 6. In some cases, restarting the PC or console may also have the potential to solve Maine 15/158.

If that method doesn't work, then the problem may be linked to Ubisoft accounts in a couple of different ways. There have been reports that resetting the Ubisoft Connect account password may resolve the issue.

Players can also restart Ubisoft Connect and open it back up before trying the password.

One final method is to mess with Far Cry 6 itself. Players can attempt to verify their game files by heading to the game settings in the Epic Store or via Ubisoft Connect. In both cases, going to the library and opening up the settings for Far Cry 6 will offer the option to verify files.

If none of these methods work, then the final effort may be to simply reinstall Far Cry 6. It's a hassle but may be the only option for now.

What is the Far Cry 6 Maine 15f/158 error code

No one can say for sure what exactly causes the Maine 15f/158 error code in Far Cry 6. Since Ubisoft hasn't confirmed or patched the issue, everyone is left with compiling reports of other players online.

Based on those reports and the solutions that others have provided, the error may be linked to 'suspicious activity' on an account or the inability to verify. This doesn't mean that all of these players are suspicious, as it's likely a bug, but it might help in fixing Far Cry 6.

