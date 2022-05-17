How to fix the "Not Enough Free Servers" error in Evil Dead: The Game

Evil Dead: The Game, released on Friday, May 13, 2022, is an action-horror game developed by Saber Interactive based on the universe of The Evil Dead conceived by filmmaker Sam Raimi. The game received plenty of praise upon its release.

Though Evil Dead: The Game has been well-received so far, some players have reported many connection issues that have plagued the game's launch. Many of these issues have been shored up, but other players are still encountering problems.

One of these is an error that states that the game doesn't have enough "free servers" to join, and players have flocked to Reddit out of confusion and attempt to find solutions.

Addressing the "Not Enough Free Servers" error in Evil Dead

The "Not Enough Free Servers" error, as Evil Dead players have coined it, was an early error that saw many players struggle to connect to the game during its Day 1 launch.

According to Saber Interactive, the error should be addressed, and players should be able to connect to multiplayer servers without encountering the error. However, if the error persists, a few players on Reddit have addressed a potential fix.

Saber Support @SaberSupport If you were getting the message "not enough free servers for matchmaking" while playing #EvilDeadTheGame , it should be resolved now. Please confirm if it is resolved for you. If you were getting the message "not enough free servers for matchmaking" while playing #EvilDeadTheGame, it should be resolved now. Please confirm if it is resolved for you.

Although Saber Interactive has allegedly figured out the problem causing the error, other players have pointed to a potential fix for those that may still be encountering it.

Specifically, according to Evil Dead: The Game's community on Reddit, disabling cross-platform play appears to situate the issue. It's unclear what caused this error in the first place, but disabling crossplay may reduce netcode issues when different devices attempt to communicate with each other.

This fix may not be unanimous, but the game's lifespan is only a few days old, and fixes aren't uncommon when a title has been recently released.

By combining this fix with Saber Interactive's official resolution, players can hopefully avoid this error in the future. If the problem persists, it may not hurt to open a support ticket with Saber Interactive at their help desk, which allows the support team to address individual problems for all of the company's titles.

Since this particular game requires an internet connection to play singleplayer, players will also want to ensure that their connection is healthy by creating a firewall exception for the game and disabling any VPNs or proxy servers.

Run a simple speed test on internethealthtest.org to ensure that no connection issues hinder the player's end.

