How to fix PS4 error code CE-30035-1 for users locked out of games

The PSN can often run into errors such as the dreaded CE-30035-1, though it shouldn't be much cause for concern. PS4 users can often end up with padlock signs on PlayStation 4 games they own in their Library without being able to access them.

An error screen prompts users to activate their device as the "Primary PS4", yet players are still locked out of their titles without being able to activate their PS4 as the Primary.

The error comes as a result of the PSN servers being down for maintenance and the PS4 not being able to identify licenses to previously-owned games. Therefore, it shouldn't be too alarming as there is a relatively simple fix.

PS4 Error Code 30035-1: Possible fixes to this issue

One way to resolve this issue is by restoring the licenses on the PS4, and as a result, the games will remain unlocked. To restore licenses on the console, follow these steps:

1) From the home screen, go to Settings > Account Management.

Select "Restore Licenses"

2) Select "Restore Licenses".

3) Once the licenses have been restored, the games will be unlocked on the PS4.

Restoring Licenses

Possible issues while restoring licenses

For many players hit with this error code, the licenses aren't restored as the process stalls halfway through, and they are met with a "PSN servers under maintenance" error screen.

A possible workaround that works sporadically is to "Test Internet Connection" from the Network settings. While it isn't a sure-shot way to fix the error, repeating the process has led to the issue being resolved for many users.

To test the internet connection on a PS4, follow these steps:

1) Go to Settings > Network.

2) Select "Test Internet Connection".

Test Internet Connection

3) Then follow the steps to restore licenses.

4) Repeat process until licenses are restored.

