How to fix Scorn sound glitches

Scorn has been highly anticipated ever since players saw the grotesque gameplay for the title. The atmospheric first-person horror adventure game is set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry. However, following its release, things haven't been going well.

Scorn is already raking up mixed reviews on Steam, with a rating of 68% from 1,272 users. Many believe the game is too short, which is an issue since the price is not justified. However, that's not the worst part, as users who want to play the game are also facing sound-related issues.

Scorn's sound-related issues are making players experience an entirely different version of "hell"

Scorn @scorn_game



Learn how



twitter.com/scorn_game/sta… Scorn @scorn_game



"The visuals tell the story, the sound pulls you further into the experience." Learn how @Lustmord constructed themes of wonder, emptiness and loss for Scorn's spine-tingling soundscape.

Considering the developers stressed how important sound is in Scorn, seeing numerous threads talking about sound-related issues is a bad look. According to several users, the problem is not platform-specific. It's occurring on both PC and Xbox.

Some users are reporting an annoying sound in the background while the game is running. Others say there's no sound at all for them.

Listen to this sound bite that was posted by user Saukop to better understand the issue:

Although the developers have not yet addressed this problem, the community seems to have found a workaround.

However, given that this is likely a technical/software-related issue, there's only so much that a workaround can fix. Nevertheless, here are the suggested fixes for PC and Xbox:

Scorn PC sound glitch fix:

Click on the search icon at the bottom of the taskbar.

Type "Sound Settings" and hit enter.

Look for the device that's currently in use and click on the option to expand the tab.

Look for "Audio Enhancements" option. It should appear below "Output Settings."

Change the setting from "Default Device Effects" to "Off."

Restart the PC.

Keep in mind that while a lot of users have confirmed that this method is effective, the outcome may vary from system to system. With that said, if the problem persists, reinstalling the game or updating the software will not help, so don't waste time doing it.

Scorn Xbox sound glitch fix:

Try restarting the Xbox/Scorn

As comedic as this may sound, this seems to be the only option that console players have. While it might seem counterintuitive, to say the least, several users have reported that the sound glitch has been fixed.

If restarting the game/console does not help, users will have to wait for an official patch.

When can users expect an official patch for the sound-related issues?

Since the game was only released on October 14, 2022, the developers will need some time to find the root cause of the problem and issue a fix. Having said that, a quick fix may be pushed over the weekend or in the coming week.

However, it all depends on how complex the issue is and whether or not the developers are aware of the problem to start with. Nevertheless, given that this is not an isolated incident or anomaly, the problem will likely be investigated thoroughly.

