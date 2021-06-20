How to fix 'Server Busy, restrict area' error code in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Having pre-registered for Battlegrounds Mobile India in early May, Indian fans eagerly awaited the game's launch. With Early Access kicking off on June 17th, players could have a taste of the game before the final release.

Millions of Indian players have downloaded the game from numerous sources, including the Google Play Store, APK, and OBB, as well as third-party stores like TapTap.

They face numerous errors, including 'parsing errors,' 'download failed because you may not have purchased the app,' or even a 'server busy restrict area.'

A guide on fixing the 'Server Busy restrict area' error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Players using the emulator will also face this error

Some of these players have reported encountering an error message which states that, "Server is busy, please try again later. Error code: restriction-area" while trying to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on their device.

The message posted by one of the admins in the Battlegrounds Mobile India discord server

One of the admins of the official Battlegrounds Mobile India Discord server has answered the player's queries posted in the support section of the server.

According to the message posted, players will face this error when using an incompatible device like emulators to play Battlegrounds Mobile India. Additionally, this message will be encountered when users from outside India attempt to play the game or when players have a poorly configured local network.

Here are some of the possible ways to solve this problem and enjoy playing Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Those players using an emulator to play the game can switch to any other compatible devices, such as mobile devices running on the Android platform, because the game doesn't support emulators.

Furthermore, if the player's network connection is weak, they may consider switching to another network.

There is no way to resolve this error if users don't reside in India, as the game is exclusively available to Indian players.

