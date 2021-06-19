List of possible BGMI installation errors and solutions you need to know ahead of Battlegrounds Mobile India full version APK release

Battlegrounds Mobile India is among the most anticipated mobile titles of the year. Currently, the game is only available for Early Access, and players are waiting for the final release.

Android users can download Battlegrounds Mobile to their smartphones by signing up for the game's beta program. Additionally, there are APK and OBB files available the players can use.

Due to numerous reasons, players have downloaded the game from various sources other than the Google Play Store and are facing a few errors while trying to install and run the game.

Some of the errors and their fixes during Battlegrounds Mobile India installation

Here are some of the common errors users face while installing Battlegrounds Mobile India using APK and OBB or third-party stores like TapTap.

1) There was an error parsing the package

Players likely face this error due to incompatible APK file

Players might run into a parsing error when installing the APK file. This is mainly due to the corrupted and incompatible APK or when users haven't provided the required permission to install the application.

To resolve the error, players have to download the compatible APK. Many Android 9 users have encountered an error due to this reason, but they can use the link below:

Download link: Click here

They must enable the "install from unknown source" option and then redownload and install the APK file.

2) Download failed because you may not have purchased the app

Download failed because you may not have purchased the app error

Users face this error due to incorrect locations of the OBB file or when the OBB is corrupted or incorrect.

OBB files has to be copied to 'com.pubg.imobile'

To fix this error, players must place the OBB file in the given directory: Android/OBB/com.pubg.imobile. Suppose they don’t find a folder with this name, then they carefully have to create one.

The name of the OBB file for Android users 10 and it is different for Android 9 devices Enter caption

Also, the OBB files for Android 9 and Android 10 are different. Users must ensure that they have downloaded the correct one for Battlegrounds Mobile India. They can download the files here.

3) Failed to create OBB folder. Please restart your phone and try again

Provide permission to install apps from unknown source

Players encounter this error when they download Battlegrounds Mobile India from TapTap or any third-party store only.

They can work around it by providing permissions to the application (Taptap) to install apps from an unknown source.

Edited by Ravi Iyer