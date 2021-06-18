"I can sense that BGMI will receive a positive response from Indian gamers": Dynamo Gaming on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official release

The Early Access version of Battlegrounds Mobile India has been a resounding success as it has already crossed 5 million downloads in less than a day of its release. The game's announcement in early May generated quite a buzz in the community, which has only increased with every passing day as leaks and updates have surfaced regularly since then.

Hardcore and casual fans have been looking forward to this game for a long time. Finally, the players were in for a treat yesterday as the developers released an Early Access version. But it is now open for everyone.

In a statement provided to Sportskeeda Esports, Dynamo Gaming shared his thoughts and views regarding the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

"The game is fun to even watch and has interesting characters" - Dynamo Gaming expresses his excitement regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India

Adii Sawant, otherwise known as Dynamo, said the following about the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India after playing the game’s beta version. In a statement, he was quoted as saying:

“With the exclusive battle royale game, Krafton Inc. successfully keeps its promise to the Indian esports community. As I was recently exploring the game, the virtual setup took me down to memory lane, which has only intrigued my interest to soon play this game with my followers online and share the excitement.

The content creator further elaborated:

The game is fun to even watch and has interesting characters. As an esports lover, I can sense that BGMI will receive a positive response from Indian gamers.”

Dynamo is arguably one of the biggest PUBG Mobile content creators on YouTube, boasting more than 9.69 million subscribers and over 943 million views in total.

After the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India's early access version, he was among the first few content creators to stream the title. At one point in time, his stream had more than 200k live watches.

