How to level up quickly in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Early Access is officially out, and most gameplay elements are similar to that of the global version. However, some changes have been made in the form of hit effects, matchmaking, and more.

Players can also migrate their data to access all their older items, like cosmetics and weapons.

As already known by most players, the battle royale title has a system of levels, and they can rise through these tiers by gaining EXP. The exciting thing is that there are certain level-up rewards that users receive for doing so.

Ways to level up faster in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

2x EXP Card

2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

This is among the best ways for leveling up quicker. Battlegrounds Mobile India features 2x EXP cards that last for about an hour. Players can purchase them from the in-game shop or obtain them via missions, events, and more.

During the period that it is active, gamers receive two times the EXP that they usually do, aiding them to level up quicker.

Steps to purchase it via the in-game store:

1) Users can open the Battlegrounds Mobile India app and tap on the “Store” icon.

2) Next, they should click on the “Treasures” tab and find the 2x EXP Card.

3) Gamers must select the purchase (10 UC) option. A dialog box will pop up on-screen asking them to confirm the process.

Playing consistently and surviving for a longer duration

Users get EXP for each match depending on their overall performance. If they are consistent, they receive an increased amount of EXP.

Instead of rushing immediately, players can consider playing safe and survive for a longer duration to more EXP points.

Completing daily missions

Players can complete daily missions

Another way of getting EXP is by completing daily missions and more. Even though they do not provide players with a lot of EXP, the tasks are relatively straightforward.

Users can complete them by playing just a few games in the day, and as a result, they will receive some extra EXP points.

