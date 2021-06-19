Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) rules, regulations, and ban periods revealed

Since the announcement of Battlegrounds Mobile India in May, players have been waiting for its release. Several developments have occurred, and a few days back, Early Access for the battle royale title opened up. It has already crossed 5 million downloads in a short period, showcasing the hype around the game.

Krafton also unveiled several other details, including Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Community Policy and Rules of Conduct.

Rules, ban periods, and more information about Battlegrounds Mobile India

Rules and more

On the game’s official website, the South Korean company has revealed the rules of conduct that provide players with lots of information. It includes details about misconduct, ban periods, and other regulations such as the Duties and Responsibilities of Krafton, User’s Responsibilities and Rights, and more.

Duties and Responsibilities of Krafton

All users need to follow these rules set up by Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Do Not Use Unauthorized Programs or Hardware Devices Do Not Modify the Game Client, Servers, or Game Data Do Not Exploit Vulnerabilities in the Game (Bugs and Glitches) Do Not Discriminate Against Others Do Not Use Inappropriate Nicknames Do Not Team kill Do Not Team Up Do Not Stalk Other Players from Match to Match Do Not Publish Personal Information Do Not Manipulate Match Results Do Not Steal Another User’s Account Do Not AFK (Away From Keyboard or idling) Do Not Trade/Sell Accounts Do Not Disturb Business Operations Do Not Play the Game Abnormally Other Undefined Misconduct

They are recommended to avoid all the acts above as there will be severe consequences.

Bans

Players will face bans in Battlegrounds Mobile India for miscounts. The developer also revealed the duration of these suspensions, as seen below:

Penalty Criteria table (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Players can check out the complete Rules of Conduct by clicking here.

