How to fix stuttering errors in The First Berserker: Khazan

The First Berserker: Khazan has finally been released on all major platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It uses Unreal Engine 4 and still manages to provide appealing visuals on the latest hardware. However, that doesn't make it a perfect game from a technical standpoint, as a major glitch has been reported by several PC players.

The First Berserker: Khazan has been suffering from stuttering issues that can mar the fun, disrupting the smooth flow of a playthrough. This usually occurs when a sequence uses heavy effects and when the game loads a new mission.

Fortunately, some solutions can fix the stuttering issue in The First Berserker: Khazan, which is what this article will discuss today.

Here are a few fixes for stuttering issues in The First Berserker: Khazan

Even though a majority of the heavy lifting for The First Berserker: Khazan is done by the GPU, the CPU usage can still shoot up during effect-heavy situations, loading new areas, and boss encounters.

When you first launch the game, it starts compiling all its shaders, but the process is too short, which means the title doesn't technically complete the task.

Here are a few ways you can fix these issues.

1) Lower the graphics settings

Reduce the demanding graphic settings (Image via NEXON || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Lowering your graphics settings can help reduce stuttering, as loading high-quality shaders can impact the game's performance. Here are the settings you can tweak to stabilize these issues to some degree:

Shadow Quality

Texture

Effects

Shading

Reflection

Volumetric

Make sure that your graphics settings are not exceeding your GPU limit, as this can also elevate the issue, in which case you might need to lower them even more. Here are the presets that you can use for your GPUs:

4 GB VRAM: Low settings

Low settings 6 GB VRAM: Medium settings

Medium settings 8 GB and above VRAM: High settings.

2) Use DirectX 12

DirectX 12 reduces CPU usage (Image via NEXON || Sportskeeda Gaming)

The First Berserker: Khazan will let you choose between DirectX 11 and 12. While the game will automatically be running in the DirectX 11 version from the get-go, you can always switch to DirectX 12 to reduce the load on the CPU and stabilize the stuttering. While this will reduce your framerate by 3-5%, the performance dip will not be noticeable if you are above 60 FPS.

3) Limit the FPS and use Nvidia Reflex

Nvidia Reflex (Image via NEXON || Sportskeeda Gaming)

While lowering your graphics settings can be a major help, you should also limit your frame rate using the in-game settings or third-party software. If you are enjoying The First Berserker: Khazan using a gamepad, then you should utilize Nvidia Reflex as well, which can eliminate the stuttering to some degree.

