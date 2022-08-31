How to fix stuttering problems in Gran Turismo 7?

Gran Turismo 7 is the latest entry in the iconic racing simulator franchise, and it manages to look even more realistic than its predecessors. The game's stellar visual presentation puts a heavy load on both the PlayStation 4 and 5, which can cause some dropped frames and stuttering issues.

The PlayStation 5 has the ability to handle much higher graphical standards than its predecessor, but it still struggles at times. Stuttering can really get in the way of a good race, especially when split-second reactions can change everything. Players need the best graphical experience they can get for this stunning racing game.

Dealing with graphical issues in Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, but users of both versions have encountered some issues. Luckily, there are a few different settings that players can change to smoothen the experience.

The first method is to adjust the graphical settings in the game menu. Head into the Options menu, then move over to the Display Settings submenu to adjust the details.

The most important setting to change is Graphics Priority. Shifting the game to prioritize performance over ray tracing will ensure it works overtime to prevent stuttering.

Beyond that setting, players can turn off HDR or reduce the settings from 4K. Either of these choices lightens the graphical load on the console and allows for a smooth and stable framerate.

Aside from the internal graphical settings, dealing with the PlayStation directly could also help. Taking the typical steps to deal with console issues will often solve this problem if changing settings doesn't help.

Run the PlayStation through a power cycle by fully shutting down the system and unplugging it. Wait a minute or two and set the console back up to clear the cache and allow for a full reset.

Users can also check to see if the PlayStation firmware might need an update. Open the system menu on the console's start page and find the System Software Updates and Settings.

Select Update System Software, and if there's an update to be found, it'll be installed. Consider switching on the "Install Update Files Automatically" setting to get those files downloaded without having to seek them out.

Checking for server issues in Gran Turismo 7

Some issues with Gran Turismo 7 are too big to be addressed by any action on the user's part. Sometimes it's an issue with the servers, and players have to be aware when that happens.

If the game is experiencing immense issues after trying all of the listed steps, check some online resources to determine the state of the servers. Furthermore, check the official Gran Turismo Twitter page to see if the developers have posted any issues.

Whether it's a minor framerate dip or a worldwide server crash, online games have issues. Gran Turismo 7 isn't unique in its problems, so the solutions are also quite common.

