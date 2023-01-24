How to forge and upgrade weapons in Fire Emblem Engage

While playing Fire Emblem Engage, you need the most potent weapons possible. The forces of evil won’t defeat themselves, and at a certain point in the game, you’ll be given access to several shops within the Somniel. This includes the Smithy, which will be one of the most valuable portions of the game.

The Smithy in Fire Emblem Engage will allow you to adjust your weapons in several important ways, including taking one item and transforming it into something else. It isn’t done for free, but it is worth your time. Especially considering weapon durability has disappeared from the game.

How to get access to and use the Smithy in Fire Emblem Engage

Even before you unlock the Smithy in Fire Emblem Engage, you’ll find Iron and Steel ingots post-battle. Unlocking the Smithy is easy enough - complete Chapter 5: Retaking the Castle. The blacksmith will appear and want to aid you in your quest to defeat the Fell Dragon.

It’s easy to find the Smithy as well - head back to Somniel and walk over to her shop. She’ll give you a trio of options: Refine, Engrave, and Engage. The option you’re looking for is Refine, which will give you everything you need for forging gear.

First, pick a weapon from your collection, whether or not it’s equipped, and pick it to be refined. There will be several options, some of which will probably be blacked out. You can upgrade a weapon from +1 to +5, with the costs increasing each time. You don’t have to go through each level. You can refine a weapon into a +5.

It’s cheap to do this at first, but the price increases depending on what you’re trying to upgrade or craft. You’ll see some weapon shadows, which also have their requirements listed. It won’t say the name, though. If you’re familiar with how the weapons look, you can predict what you will get.

All weapons will cost a combination of Iron, Steel, Silver, and Gold coins. The costs will get steep, but it’s worth it if you want to make the best weapons in the game. Each time you complete a battle, you can pick up some extra Iron, Steel, and Silver, and there are plenty of ways to make gold fast.

This makes heading out and grinding exp via Skirmishes as well. With the right animals adopted, you can also gather free resources for weapon forging.

Simply playing the game will help you farm with the resources you need for this. Each weapon has a +1 through +5 enchantment, and other weapons you can transmute into. Even if you have Iron and Slim Swords, you can transform them into dangerous implements of destruction.

One of the best parts of Fire Emblem Engage is that players no longer have to stress about weapon durability. Players would have to buy new weapons all the time, but those days are over in this game. You can now use this Smithy to ensure your party is fully outfitted for whatever threats come your way.

