How Fortnite can improve in Chapter 2 Season 5

Fortnite remains one of the most popular games, not just in the battle royale genre but also in the industry as a whole. The game that defined the genre has done so much over the years all while sticking to its roots. The little upgrades here and there do not go unnoticed.

Fortnite has made so many changes to keep its player base happy that more are sure to come. Season 5 of Chapter 2 will be here soon, and there are many improvements that players want to see.

Season 5 Fortnite improvements

1) More players

An upgrade to 125-150 players would improve Fortnite greatly (Image Credit: Epic Games)

SypherPK recently spoke about this and basically asked Epic Games to copy some aspects of COD: Warzone. An upgrade to 125-150 players would improve Fortnite greatly. It would make the game feel fresh and possibly prevent those long instances without any action.

A larger amount of players dropping on the Fortnite island would make for some crazy battle royale moments.

2) Limited Time Modes

LTMs are a great way to enjoy the game with a different objective (Image Credit: Epic Games)

Players love stepping away from the basic Fortnite Battle Royale mode. LTMs are, therefore, a great way to enjoy the game with a different objective.

Vehicle-based games, making the floor lava, and things like Snipers Only are an incredible way to appeal to gamers.

3) More story-driven content

Today's Twitter topic is people are tired of collaborations and want more story-driven content instead of Thor and Avengers.



I agree. I don't mind collabs, but Fortnite will lose it's identity without it having any story content. No more superheros in the BP as well please. — Code: ITF #ad (@ITalkFortnite) August 9, 2020

Each Fortnite season has some type of lore to go along with it. Season 4 is another crossover with Marvel Comics. The story focuses on Thor and the other heroes as they attempt to stop Galactus whenever he arrives to the island.

While these crossovers can be fun, they aren't Fortnite just because they are happening within Fortnite. Players want more Fortnite lore rather than other companies simply taking over the game with their stories.

4) Map changes

I watched a quick clip from @ITalkFortnite's podcast with donald mustard's brother.



He mention's that the old map was not compatible with what they wanted to do with the new chapter,

Swimming etc.



So for anyone that wanted the old map it probably wont ever happen.#Fortnite — 😎Beyond Rising😎 (@beyondrising22) October 13, 2020

This is a bit broad in terms of Fortnite improvements. It could really go in any direction in order to appease the players. Right now, there are a ton of locations having to do with Marvel Comics and the crossover. These locations hold some of the Mythic hero weapons.

A lot of the time, players flock to these areas, leaving other parts of the map untouched. Spreading them out or, as some wish, bringing back the old map and getting rid of overcrowded areas is one of the most wanted improvements.