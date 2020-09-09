As you might probably be aware by now, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is basically a huge Marvel crossover.

Apart from the characters, various Marvel POIs and Mythic weapons have also been added to the game. As of now, there are a total of four Mythic weapons, namely the Mystical Bomb, Arcane Gauntlets, Bramble Shield and the Silver Surfer Board. In addition to this, the ‘Stark Industries Energy Rifle’ has also been added.

For more information about the Mythic weapons, their locations and abilities, you may read this article. Recently, Reddit user u/cobragrad17 demonstrated a unique way to use Dr Doom’s Mystical Bomb. The Mystical Bomb allows users to throw an Arcane energy charge bomb that explodes upon throwing and sets fire to the nearby area.

It is a rather overpowered weapon that is incredibly difficult to procure, though. In this article, we look at its alternate usage as demonstrated by the Reddit user on the r/FortniteBR subreddit.

Image Credits: eurogamer

How Fortnite’s new mythic item is a perfect counter to sharks

The Mystical Bomb is one of two mythic weapons that Dr. DOOM possesses in Fortnite. To acquire it, Fortnite players need to eliminate Dr. DOOM, who can be found towards the north of the DOOM’s Domain POI. The new Marvel themed POI is basically Pleasant Park, with a refurbished house that looks like a castle along with a statue in the central courtyard.

As you can see in the Reddit post, the weapon has now been found to have another, rather useful purpose. Most Fortnite players must have suffered from the menace of ‘Sharks’ in the game. Sharks can be rather persuasive and sometimes need effort to be eliminated. However, Fortnite players who find themselves in shark peril can easily use the Mystical bomb to send sharks on their way.

Image Credits: r/FortniteBR, Reddit

In the clip, a Fortnite character can be seen throwing the Mystical Bomb at an approaching shark. When the bomb hit the shark, it flew upwards in the opposite direction, and well, didn't look capable of attacking the player at all. While it was a rather unorthodox way to use the Mythic weapon, it was very effective nevertheless.

Of course, procuring the weapon is a huge task in itself, and therefore most of the time you will need to find another way to take care of the sharks!