Fortnite Season 4: Location of all the Mythic Weapons

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 4 has finally arrived, and fans are still coming to terms with the plethora of new content that has been released. Marvel Superheroes have landed to defeat Galactus, who is approaching the Fortnite island.

While there are several ways in which the story can play out, especially as far as the Superheroes are concerned, other developments have also happened. For starters, quite a few previously vaulted weapons have been added to the game, while some have met the opposite fate.

Furthermore, four new Mythic weapons have also released. These weapons are different from the ones that were launched in previous seasons and provide the players with certain special abilities.

In this article, we discuss the locations of each of the four new Mythic weapons that are on offer.

Fortnite Season 4: All Mythic Weapon Locations

Dr. Doom’s Mystical Bomb and Arcane Gauntlets

While both the weapons possess ‘Arcane energy’, Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets provided a more straightforward way to inflict damage (35) on your opponents. They can also be used to thrust your character in the air.

The Mystical Bomb is an Arcane-energy charged bomb that deals high levels of damage on impact with a 25-second cooldown period. Both the items can be located by eliminating Dr. DOOM. He can be found towards the North of the POI (previously Pleasant Park) near a house which looks like a castle. Of course, he is well protected by a bunch of henchmen.

Groot’s Bramble Shield

This weapon lets you turn your character into a giant ball of tree branches for around six seconds. The shield works as a protection from damage, and can also damage opponents when you run over them.

The shield can be obtained by destroying the drones that can be seen flying around the Quinjot Patrol Landing sites. The shield also works to heal nearby teammates, apart from its defensive and offensive abilities.

Silver Surfer Board

The Silver Surfer Board allows Fortnite players to thrust their characters in the air and fly around for a short period. The board can be obtained by following the exact same steps as you did to get Groot’s Bramble shield.

The Silver Surfer board also requires you to destroy drones that you see flying around the Quinjet Patrol Landing sites.

While those are the Mythic weapons currently available, another new gun called the ‘Stark Industries Energy Rifle’ has also released. The weapon can be obtained by eliminating one of the many Stark Robots that are generally seen emerging from the Quinjets that spawn randomly on the Fortnite map.

You can watch the video below for further help in obtaining Fortnite Season 4 Mythic weapons.