Fortnite Season 4: All Vaulted weapons.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is finally here, and it features a huge Marvel crossover. On one side are Marvel Superheroes like Thor, Iron Man, She-Hulk, Dr. DOOM, Storm, Mystique, and of course, our very own Wolverine.

On the other side is the devourer of worlds Galactus himself, who can be seen rushing towards the Fortnite Island during the Battle Pass trailer. While the developments are many, various weapon-related changes have been introduced as well.

The Epic and Legendary variants of the Revolver have been unvaulted, along with Rare and Uncommon ranges of the Scoped Assault Rifle. However, what has excited fans the most is the unvaulting of the Tactical Submachine gun, as confirmed by various leakers.

The following weapons have been unvaulted:



-"Legendary/Epic Revolver"

-"Rare/Uncommon Scoped Assault Rifle"

-"Epic/Rare/Uncommon Tactical Submachine Gun" #Fortnite



Via: @VastBlastt — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) August 27, 2020

At the same time, quite a few weapons have been vaulted for the new Fortnite season. In this article, we look at all the guns that have been vaulted in Fortnite Season 4.

Fortnite: All weapons vaulted in Season 4

The Tactical Shotgun has been vaulted for the first time ever. While most players prefer other shotguns such as the Charge Shotgun, it was recently nerfed during Patch 13.0, and has been removed now.

Image Credits: Realsport101

Further, the Flare gun, which was added to the game recently, has also been vaulted for the time being. However, these weapons may as well return in certain LTMs, as we have seen with various weapons in the past.

Image Credits: Dexerto

In addition to the above, the Legendary and Epic versions of the Pistol have also been vaulted. The Pistol will be replaced by the Epic and Legendary versions of the Revolver.

Further, all variants of the Submachine Gun, along with the Epic and Legendary variants of the Hunting Rifle, were also vaulted. If this was not enough, the Rare, Epic and Legendary versions of the Rapid Fire SMG even met the same fate. You can see the full list of vaulted weapons below, excluding the Flare gun.

Vaulted Weapons/Items:



-"Tactical Shotgun" (all rarities)

-"Pistol" (Epic/Legendary)

-"Rapid Fire SMG" (Rare/Epic/Legendary)

-"Submachine Gun" (all rarities)

-"Hunting Rifle" (Epic/Legendary)



-"Launch Pad"

-"Stink Bomb"

-"Decoy" — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) August 27, 2020

Also note that Stink Bombs and the Decoy grenade, along with the LaunchPad, have also been vaulted for the time being. As we have seen in the past, these weapons will probably return in the future.