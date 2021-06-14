How Free Fire players can get free Chrono character for a limited time today

The Free Fire OB28 update was recently released, bringing a series of new content and bug fixes to the game.

To celebrate the launch of the update, Garena introduced a seven-day login event in Free Fire called "7 Days Check-In." In this event, players have an opportunity to use some of the most popular characters and weapon skins in the game for a limited period of time.

The log-in event began on June 8th and will end on June 18th. In the 7th day of the event, i.e., today, Free Fire players can obtain Chrono for a short period of time.

A step-by-step guide to getting free Chrono character from Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to claim Chrono for free from the "7 Days Check-In" event:

Go to the 'Events' tab

Step 1: After opening Free Fire, players should navigate to the "Events" tab located in the right-hand corner of the screen.

Step 2: They can then click on the "Rampage 3.0" tab and tap on the "7 Days Check-In" section.

Go to 'Rampage 3.0' and claim the character

Step 3: Next, players should click on the "Claim" option adjacent to the Chrono column.

Chrono and M1014 Wasteland skin will be available for the next 14 days

Step 4: After claiming Chrono, players can equip the character for free. However, they can only use the character for 14 days.

In addition to Chrono, players will also be able to claim the M1014 Wasteland skin (time limit: 14 days) and the Rampage New Dawn Headgear for free.

Note: Players must remember that since "7 Days Check-In" is a login event, they can only acquire Chrono today, i.e., on June 14th. If players log in to Free Fire after today, they will not be rewarded with the character.

Chrono's ability in Free Fire

Chrono is a powerful Garena Free Fire character

Ability: Time Turner

Skill type: Active

Chrono's active ability is called Time Turner. At the default level, this ability can create a force field that blocks 600 damage from opponents. It also enhances the player's movement speed by 5%. Players can shoot at opponents when they are inside the force field. The effects last three seconds, with a CD of 200 seconds.

At Chrono's maximum level (level 6), Time Turner boosts the player's movement speed by 15%. The effects last for eight seconds, with a CD of 180 seconds.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh