Similar to other Shin Megami Tensei titles, you can fuse demons in RAIDOU Remastered to create more powerful ones. The newly released remake of Raidou Kuzunoha vs the Soulless Army brings back a beloved system crafted by ATLUS –the ability to fuse demons and create a new one that can inherit abilities of its predecessors.

This guide will walk you through how to fuse demons in RAIDOU Remastered.

Everything to know about fusing demons in RAIDOU Remastered

Going to Goumaden allows you to fuse demons (Image via ATLUS/SEGA)

ATLUS's latest title brings back some iconic Shin Megami Tensei mechanics, including the ability to fuse demons. Not only does this allow you to create new and powerful ones, but you can also inherit skills from older demons, allowing you to customize the newer ones.

You will unlock the ability to fuse demons during Chapter 1 of RAIDOU Remastered while investigating the Daidouji Mansion. Once it is unlocked, you can head to the Goumaden to fuse demons by talking with Doctor Victor.

You can visit the Goumaden using Dragon Founts, Narumi Detective Agency, or the general store, Konnou-Ya. Once there, you can fuse demons in RAIDOU Remastered.

Doctor Victor also offers other services, such as Sword Alchemy, and heals you and your demons for the right price. However, the main reason you should access the Goumaden is so you can register your demons in the directory and fuse them to your liking.

You can do so by going to the Fusion option, where you have three choices: Normal, Reverse, and Search Fusions. The normal one allows you to experiment with your demons to create a new one, while the others give you the option to craft one, showing which ones from your existing inventory will be used up.

You can use the Devil's Chart option to register any demon you currently have in your possession, along with its level and stats. Registered demons can be re-summoned if you used them in a fusion, albeit for a few additional lyen.

Note that once you fuse two demons, they will be gone, and you cannot summon them back if you did not register them beforehand. Thus, it is wise to register them before you use them to perform demon fusions.

