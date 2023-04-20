How to generate Genshin Impact 3.6 Redeem Code in Chords of the Forest

A new Genshin Impact 3.6 web event titled Chords of the Forest allows players to get a Redeem Code for 40 Primogems. The process is easy and should take Travelers less than five minutes. Basically, gamers need to go to the official Chords of the Forest website and play a few notes in a certain order. This web event is very forgiving, so don't worry about doing something in the wrong rhythm.

Travelers interested in clearing this Genshin Impact 3.6 event can follow this guide. Alternatively, use the hyperlink shown in the following tweet to get there automatically. Either method should suffice for completing this web event for 40 Primogems.

How to get a Redeem Code from Chords of the Forest in Genshin Impact 3.6 for 40 free Primogems

Go to the web event hyperlinked in the above tweet. Once you're there, you should see a web page that states Chords of the Forest. Genshin Impact x HoYoMiX x HoYoLAB would be on the top left of the screen. However, the important part is that you're already logged in and then click on the harp.

Some text will be shown on the right side of the screen. If you want to, you may click on the musical note to mute the website. However, this Genshin Impact 3.6 web event is primarily about audio, so it makes sense to at least listen to what's playing in the background.

Click on the "Click here to continue" option to see a screen similar to the following image.

This dialogue box includes the instructions on how you can get some Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

You need to complete five performances to get 40 Primogems. However, only five million players can obtain this reward, so try to do it as soon as possible. Once you're ready, click on "Begin Performance" near the bottom of the screen.

Then click on the Vintage Lyre and get ready to play some notes. The first pattern is:

Re Mi Fa Mi Re So

Click on "Keep exploring" and then on the lyre again to proceed with this Genshin Impact 3.6 web event.

An example of a score that a player has to follow along to (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is the order you need to play the notes in the image shown above:

Re Re Re Do Ti

Continue through the Chords of the Forest event to get to the next lyre screen, which has the following pattern:

Do La So La Fa So

You now have two performances left to do in Chords of the Forest to get a Redeem Code for Genshin Impact 3.6.

The fourth performance to do (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is the order to play for the fourth performance:

Do Ti Ti Do Re

Finally, here is the last performance you need to do:

So La Fa Do Re

You will soon be allowed to get a Redeem Code for some Primogems.

Click on the bottom left button (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can then click on "Share to Obtain Primogems" to get an option to share this web event online. You can select the last button of that submenu to download the image, which is good enough to qualify for the Redeem Code.

You can then paste that Redeem Code into either the official website or game to claim 40 free Primogems.

