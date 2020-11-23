How to generate stylish guild names with symbols in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide

Over the years, Garena Free Fire has become one of the most famous battle royale games on the mobile platform. According to second-quarterly reports by Sea Limited, the game even achieved the feat of 100 million peak daily active users, underlining its popularity.

Guilds are one of the exciting aspects of Free Fire. Players can create/join guilds in-game and earn various rewards by collecting ‘Dog Togs’ from guild tournaments.

Many guild leaders look for ways to create stylish names for their guilds. This article is a detailed guide for players to generate such monikers with symbols.

Also read: How to get the new Blood Skull Rocker Bundle in Free Fire

Create fancy guild names with symbols in Free Fire

FancyTextGuru - One such website

As regular keyboards on mobiles do not have fancy fonts and symbols, users have to use websites like fancytexttool.com, gypu.com, and fancytextguru.com to generate them.

Following are the steps by which users can utilize such websites:

Step 1: They can open a web browser and search for any of the websites mentioned above.

Advertisement

Step 2: Next, they have to enter the desired name in the text field. Users will soon receive various outputs in a variety of fonts with symbols.

Step 3: Lastly, they can copy the desired name and paste it while changing the guild’s name in Free Fire.

How to change the name of the guild in Free Fire

Change the name of the guild in Free Fire

It is important to note that only the leaders/officers can change the guild name. They have to shell out 500 diamonds to do so:

Step 1: Players can open Free Fire and click on the guild icon on the main lobby’s right side.

Players can open Free Fire and click on the guild icon on the main lobby’s right side. Step 2: They then have to press the name change icon beside the existing name.

They then have to press the name change icon beside the existing name. Step 3: Lastly, a dialog box will appear, asking them to enter the new name. They can paste the name in the text field and click on the ‘500 diamonds’ button below it.

The name of the guild will be changed, and the diamonds deducted.

Also read: X-Mania vs Ajjubhai: Who has better lifetime stats in Free Fire?