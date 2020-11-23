Free Fire offers users a wide variety of cosmetic items like costumes and more. The developers regularly add new events that provide the users with an opportunity to get their hands on such items.

Recently, Rocker Spin has been introduced into the game, in which players can obtain the Blood Skull Rocker Bundle or 100 Diamonds as the Grand Prizes.

In this article, we take a detailed look at the Rocker Spin event and how the players can get the new Blood Skull Rocker Bundle.

Also Read: Free Fire: How to get DJ Alok with free diamonds in November 2020

Rocker Spin event in Free Fire

Rocker Spin event in Free Fire

Rocker Spin is one of the newest events in the game. It has begun today, i.e. November 23, and will conclude on November 29. Players can receive a wide variety of rewards by spinning the wheel. Here are its rules as stated in-game:

You can choose 1 Spin, 10 Spins, or 1 Special Spin.

Special Spin provides a higher probability of getting the Grand Prize.

Get additional rewards when you accumulate 10, 20, and 30 spins.

All items will be sent to your vault/collection.

Duplicated items will be converted to FF tokens.

Advertisement

The rules mentioned above basically describe the entire event. The prices of the spins are as follows:

1 spin – 20 Diamonds

10 spins – 180 Diamonds

1 special spin (Triple chance to get the Grand Prize) – 40 Diamonds

How to get the new Blood Skull Rocker Bundle in Free Fire

It is important to note that the users aren’t guaranteed to obtain the costume bundle from the event. Here are steps by which the players can access the event and spin the wheel:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the Calendar icon, as shown in the picture below:

Press on the 'Calendar' icon

Step 2: Next, tap the News tab and select the ‘Rocker Spin’ option.

Select the ‘Rocker Spin’ option

Advertisement

Step 3: Lastly, click on the Go To button and choose the required spin option. Upon doing so, the respective amount of diamonds will be deducted.

Click on the 'Go-To' option

Also Read: X-Mania vs Ajjubhai: Who has better lifetime stats in Free Fire?