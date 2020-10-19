Over the past few years, the trend of Battle Royale games have hit the mark, and these titles have become quite popular. On the mobile platform, games like PUBG Mobile have witnessed an incredible rise in prominence. The game has been seeing 100 players parachuting onto an island and fighting out against each other until the last player/team's survival.

Many players desire to have stylish In-Game Names (IGNs) to stand out from the crowd. However, standard smartphone keyboards usually do not consist of cool fonts and symbols. Therefore, they tend to look for ways to generate stylish usernames for PUBG Mobile. In this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide to create them.

How to generate stylish usernames for PUBG Mobile: Step-by-step guide for smartphones

Coolfont.org (One such website)

There are several websites that provide users with a service/tool for converting simple text into various creative fonts. Some of them are:

fancytexttool.net fancytexttool.com lingojam.com coolfont.org

Follow the steps given below to generate a stylish name.

Step 1: Visit the recommended font tool mentioned above and enter the desired name in the text field.

Step 2: You will receive the output in a wide assortment of fonts. Copy your favorite style.

How to change the name in PUBG Mobile

To change the IGNs, the players should possess a name change card. The following are the steps on how the players can use the name change card in PUBG Mobile.

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile and click on the ‘Inventory’ tab present on the bottom of the screen.

Step 2: Next, click on the tab present below the emote section.

Step 3: Find the name change card and click on the 'Use' button. A dialogue box will appear, prompting to enter the new IGN.

Step 4: Paste the copied name in the text field and click on the 'OK' button. The name will be changed.

