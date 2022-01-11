How to generate unique nicknames for BGMI and PUBG Mobile ID

The Indian version of PUBG Mobile is called BGMI. Ever since the ban of the former, mobile gamers from India have been waiting ardently for BGMI to be released. Now that it is here, players have been searching for unique nicknames to set as their User ID.

Battle royale gamers always prefer quirky monikers to stand out amongst the crowd. However, crafting the name might pose a challenge to many. Moreover, due to the lack of symbols of their choice on their Android and iOS devices, they often head over to name generator sites for suggestions.

Steps to follow in order to generate cool nicknames for PUBG Mobile and BGMI

One of the popular name generator sites (Image via Nickfinder)

Instructions to find a good name for IDs

Mobile gamers must go to the name generator site of their preference, Nickfinder for example, and then follow the steps given below:

Step 1: They will have to type in the name of their choice and tap on Search.

Step 2: From the list of suggestions that appear, they will have to select the best one.

Alternatively, mobile gamers can head over to the name generator website and choose any of the suggested names provided and edit it later as per their preference.

Steps that players can use to rename themselves

Players are given the option to change their name when they log in for the very first time. However, they do have the option to change their nickname later as well.

Since the user interface of both PUBG Mobile and BGMI are similar, here is how players can change their name in both the battle royale titles:

Price of Rename Card (Image via BGMI)

Step 1: Mobile gamers will have to purchase a rename card that is worth 180 UCs or 100 BCs (in case of PUBG Mobile).

Step 2: They can then head over to the Inventory section of the game.

Step 3: After locating the Rename Card, they will have to select it, and then tap on “Use”.

Step 4: Once the dialog box appears, users can paste the name that they had copied before from the name generator website.

Players will have to enter their nickname and confirm (Image via BGMI)

Step 5: They will then have to tap on “OK”.

By following the above instructions, players will be able to decide on a stylish name for themselves and easily apply those in the game.

Disclaimer: Indian readers are reminded that PUBG Mobile is banned in their country. They are advised to play the regional version, BGMI, instead.

