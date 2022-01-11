×
Create
Notifications

How to generate unique nicknames for BGMI and PUBG Mobile ID

Unique nicknames and how to find them (Image via Sportskeeda)
Unique nicknames and how to find them (Image via Sportskeeda)
Debolina Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Jan 11, 2022 11:32 AM IST
Feature

The Indian version of PUBG Mobile is called BGMI. Ever since the ban of the former, mobile gamers from India have been waiting ardently for BGMI to be released. Now that it is here, players have been searching for unique nicknames to set as their User ID.

Didn't mean to rain on your parade, but the PARTY TROOPER SET IS HERE! ⛄ LET'S GET THIS PARTY STARTED 🎉 🎁 pubgmobile.live/PartyTrooperSet#PUBGMOBILE https://t.co/iBgbk3R11o

Battle royale gamers always prefer quirky monikers to stand out amongst the crowd. However, crafting the name might pose a challenge to many. Moreover, due to the lack of symbols of their choice on their Android and iOS devices, they often head over to name generator sites for suggestions.

Steps to follow in order to generate cool nicknames for PUBG Mobile and BGMI

One of the popular name generator sites (Image via Nickfinder)
One of the popular name generator sites (Image via Nickfinder)

Instructions to find a good name for IDs

Mobile gamers must go to the name generator site of their preference, Nickfinder for example, and then follow the steps given below:

Step 1: They will have to type in the name of their choice and tap on Search.

Step 2: From the list of suggestions that appear, they will have to select the best one.

Alternatively, mobile gamers can head over to the name generator website and choose any of the suggested names provided and edit it later as per their preference.

Steps that players can use to rename themselves

Players are given the option to change their name when they log in for the very first time. However, they do have the option to change their nickname later as well.

Since the user interface of both PUBG Mobile and BGMI are similar, here is how players can change their name in both the battle royale titles:

Price of Rename Card (Image via BGMI)
Price of Rename Card (Image via BGMI)

Step 1: Mobile gamers will have to purchase a rename card that is worth 180 UCs or 100 BCs (in case of PUBG Mobile).

Step 2: They can then head over to the Inventory section of the game.

Step 3: After locating the Rename Card, they will have to select it, and then tap on “Use”.

Step 4: Once the dialog box appears, users can paste the name that they had copied before from the name generator website.

Players will have to enter their nickname and confirm (Image via BGMI)
Players will have to enter their nickname and confirm (Image via BGMI)

Step 5: They will then have to tap on “OK”.

By following the above instructions, players will be able to decide on a stylish name for themselves and easily apply those in the game.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Disclaimer: Indian readers are reminded that PUBG Mobile is banned in their country. They are advised to play the regional version, BGMI, instead.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी